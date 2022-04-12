BREAKING

4-star Clemson target sets commitment date
by - 2022 Apr 12, Tue 17:26
Reid Mikeska received a Clemson offer last month and now he's ready to make a call.
Four-star 2023 Clemson tight end target Reid Mikeska (Cypress, Texas) has set his commitment time.

He will make a pledge at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

Mikeska received a Clemson offer last month after a Junior Day visit.

Mikeska's late March top schools list has Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, South Carolina, Michigan State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Baylor in the mix with Clemson.

The Tigers received a pledge from 4-star and No. 6-rated overall QB Christopher Vizzina on Tuesday.

