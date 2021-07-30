BREAKING

4-star Clemson target sets announcement date
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jul 30, Fri 13:09
Jaren Kanak Photo
Jaren Kanak - Athlete
TigerNet: (4.67)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 210   Hometown: Hays, KS (Hays HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#18 ATH, #1 KS
24/7:
#174 Overall, #8 ATH, #1 KS
Kanak is the top prospect in Kansas
Kanak is the top prospect in Kansas

Another highly-regarded 2022 prospect has Clemson in the mix late.

4-star 2022 LB/ATH Jaren Kanak announced on Twitter that he will announce his college decision on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Kanak visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Football camp back in early June.

The speedster is the top prospect in Kansas and holds nationals offers ranging from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and USC.

