4-star Clemson target sets announcement date
Jaren Kanak - Athlete
Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Hays, KS (Hays HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (4.67)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#18 ATH, #1 KS
24/7:
#174 Overall, #8 ATH, #1 KS
Another highly-regarded 2022 prospect has Clemson in the mix late.
4-star 2022 LB/ATH Jaren Kanak announced on Twitter that he will announce his college decision on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.
Kanak visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Football camp back in early June.
The speedster is the top prospect in Kansas and holds nationals offers ranging from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and USC.
I will be announcing my commitment tonight at 7:00 CST??!!!— ? Jaren Kanak ? (@KanakJaren) July 30, 2021
