4-star Clemson target sets announcement date

Jaren Kanak Athlete

Height: 6-2 Weight: 210 Hometown: Hays, KS (Hays HS) Class: 2022

#18 ATH, #1 KS

#174 Overall, #8 ATH, #1 KS #174 Overall, #8 ATH, #1 KS 6-2210Hays, KS (Hays HS)2022

Another highly-regarded 2022 prospect has Clemson in the mix late.

4-star 2022 LB/ATH Jaren Kanak announced on Twitter that he will announce his college decision on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

Kanak visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Football camp back in early June.

The speedster is the top prospect in Kansas and holds nationals offers ranging from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and USC.

I will be announcing my commitment tonight at 7:00 CST??!!! — ? Jaren Kanak ? (@KanakJaren) July 30, 2021