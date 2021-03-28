|
4-star Clemson LB target commits to Georgia
Four-star Salisbury, North Carolina linebacker
Jalon Walker picked Georgia over Clemson, as well as North Carolina, Sunday afternoon.
Clemson had been considered a favorite going into the week with multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball projections, but indications started to go Georgia's way midweek. The Tigers do not have a 2022 defensive commit currently in its four-man class, which ranks 23rd in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
Clemson only has three other reported 2022 linebacker offers out.