4-star Clemson LB target commits to Georgia

TigerNet Staff by

Four-star Salisbury, North Carolina linebacker Jalon Walker picked Georgia over Clemson, as well as North Carolina, Sunday afternoon. Clemson had been considered a favorite going into the week with multiple 247Sports Crystal Ball projections, but indications started to go Georgia's way midweek. The Tigers do not have a 2022 defensive commit currently in its four-man class, which ranks 23rd in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Clemson only has three other reported 2022 linebacker offers out.