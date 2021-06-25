4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date

Jihaad Campbell Defensive End TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 215 Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#252 Overall, #29 OLB, #33 FL #252 Overall, #29 OLB, #33 FL Rivals:

#127 Overall, #7 WDE, #18 FL #127 Overall, #7 WDE, #18 FL 24/7:

# 92 Overall, # 5 Edge, # 11 FL # 92 Overall, # 5 Edge, # 11 FL 6-3215Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)2022

Four-star IMG Academy defensive end and Clemson target Jihaad Campbell is set to announce his college commitment this weekend.

Campbell said Friday that he will announce his college pledge at 4 p.m. on Sunday. He visited Clemson recently and gave a rave review.

“It was a great experience," Campbell said. "A championship team and it showed by how the coaches displayed themselves. How the players focus and are locked in daily. It was just a great honor. I met with all the coaches and talked with some of the players. I toured around the facilities. The most important part I got from it was PAW Journey and life after football. How it takes you to a different level of developing young, successful men.”

Campbell released a top-8 back in March that also included Georgia, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Since his Clemson stop, he has also visited Georgia and Ohio State, as well as Rutgers.

The New Jersey native is rated as high as a top-100 prospect (92) and the No. 5 edge defender in the nation (247Sports).

I will be announcing my commitment on Sunday @4pm — Jihaad Campbell (@RealJihaadC) June 25, 2021