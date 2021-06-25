4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
by - Friday, June 25, 2021, 5:25 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Jihaad Campbell - Defensive End Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 215   Hometown: Bradenton, FL (IMG Academy HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#252 Overall, #29 OLB, #33 FL
Rivals:
#127 Overall, #7 WDE, #18 FL
24/7:
# 92 Overall, # 5 Edge, # 11 FL
Campbell released his commitment date on Friday.
Campbell released his commitment date on Friday.

Four-star IMG Academy defensive end and Clemson target Jihaad Campbell is set to announce his college commitment this weekend.

Campbell said Friday that he will announce his college pledge at 4 p.m. on Sunday. He visited Clemson recently and gave a rave review.

“It was a great experience," Campbell said. "A championship team and it showed by how the coaches displayed themselves. How the players focus and are locked in daily. It was just a great honor. I met with all the coaches and talked with some of the players. I toured around the facilities. The most important part I got from it was PAW Journey and life after football. How it takes you to a different level of developing young, successful men.”

Campbell released a top-8 back in March that also included Georgia, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Penn State, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Since his Clemson stop, he has also visited Georgia and Ohio State, as well as Rutgers.

The New Jersey native is rated as high as a top-100 prospect (92) and the No. 5 edge defender in the nation (247Sports).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
Clemson offers elite multi-sport athlete
WATCH: Travis Etienne surprises his Dad for Father's Day
WATCH: Travis Etienne surprises his Dad for Father's Day
Two Tigers make NFL top-50 players list
Two Tigers make NFL top-50 players list
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
4-star Clemson DE target sets commitment date
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 88 Recruits (73 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest