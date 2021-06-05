4-star CB picks up "dream school" Clemson offer
by - Saturday, June 5, 2021, 12:14 PM
Ethan Nation - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.80)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 170   Hometown: Roswell, GA (Roswell HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#110 Overall, #11 CB, #14 GA

One of the top-rated cornerbacks for the 2023 class was in town and left with a Clemson offer.

Roswell, Georgia's Ethan Nation announced the news Saturday.

"After an amazing visit at Clemson University I'm beyond blessed and humbled to receive an offer from one of my dream schools CLEMSON UNIVERSITY," Nation said.

Nation picked off eight passes over eight games in his sophomore season.

He is rated the No. 10 cornerback in the 2023 class and just outside the top-100 in prospects (110) by 247Sports.

