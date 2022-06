4-star CB picks up Clemson offer on visit

Asaad Brown Cornerback

Height: 5-11 Weight: 165 Hometown: Chesapeake, VA (Oscar Smith HS) Class: 2024

#222 Overall, #21 CB, #4 VA

#113 Overall, #10 CB, #2 VA

Four-star Chesapeake, Virginia defensive back Asaad Brown II announced a Clemson offer after a visit on Thursday.

"After a great visit and great conversation with @CUCoachReed, I am beyond blessed to say I have earned an Offer from Clemson!" Brown said.

He is ranked as high as the No. 10 cornerback in the 2024 class and No. 113 overall (Rivals).

Brown was named a MaxPreps All-American as a freshman and a sophomore.