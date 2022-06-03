4-star CB has Clemson in top schools going into weekend visit

Damari Brown Cornerback TigerNet: (4.76) (4.76)

Height: 6-2 Weight: 180 Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#220 Overall, #28 DB, #49 FL #220 Overall, #28 DB, #49 FL Rivals:

#43 DB, #61 FL #43 DB, #61 FL 24/7:

#231 Overall, #25 CB, #47 FL #231 Overall, #25 CB, #47 FL 6-2180Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)2023

2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Damari Brown is in Clemson this weekend for an official visit, but before making the trip, he made sure to declare where everybody stands on his recruitment.

Brown has Clemson in a top-6 with LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, Alabama and Florida State.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect.

Brown holds close to 30 offers, with that group of six as well as Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and Arkansas among more Power 5 schools.

He received a Clemson offer in January.

I’m really blowing up I know my momma finally proud of me?? #top6 #blessed pic.twitter.com/PPTubkQFn8 — Damari Brown (@db2_era) June 2, 2022