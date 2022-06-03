4-star CB has Clemson in top schools going into weekend visit
by - 2022 Jun 3, Fri 18:20
Damari Brown - Cornerback
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 180   Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL (American Heritage HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#220 Overall, #28 DB, #49 FL
Rivals:
#43 DB, #61 FL
24/7:
#231 Overall, #25 CB, #47 FL

2023 Fort Lauderdale, Florida cornerback Damari Brown is in Clemson this weekend for an official visit, but before making the trip, he made sure to declare where everybody stands on his recruitment.

Brown has Clemson in a top-6 with LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, Alabama and Florida State.

He is a unanimous 4-star prospect.

Brown holds close to 30 offers, with that group of six as well as Penn State, Oregon, Auburn, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and Arkansas among more Power 5 schools.

He received a Clemson offer in January.

