4-star athlete commits to Clemson

4-star athlete commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 8, Wed 13:30
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Kylen Webb - Athlete
TigerNet: (3.85)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Riverview, FL (Sumner High HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#23 ATH, #59 FL

The Tigers stay sizzling on the recruiting trail.

4-star 2023 athlete Kylen Webb out of Riverview (FL) announced a commitment to Clemson on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.

Webb is ranked as the No. 23 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 57 recruit in Florida, regardless of position.

He was a standout at Sumner and played safety and running back. On offense, he had 426 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 19 tackles and two interceptions.

His commitment has bumped Clemson's class up two spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. This is the fourth pledge for the Tigers since the weekend.

Clemson was the first major program to offer him and has built a solid relationship with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

"I feel like me and Coach Conn's relationship has gotten a lot better," Webb recently to TigerNet. "We check in with each other on the phone several times. He always texts me and asks me how my week is going and asks about any plans I have. We're really forming a relationship outside of football. He recently came to my school as well."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
4-star athlete commits to Clemson
4-star athlete commits to Clemson
Paul Finebaum on coach rankings: "Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news"
Paul Finebaum on coach rankings: "Dabo Swinney is yesterday's news"
ESPN metric predicts Clemson, Atlantic Division
ESPN metric predicts Clemson, Atlantic Division
Jacob Bridgeman named second-team All-American for second straight year
Jacob Bridgeman named second-team All-American for second straight year
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 102 Recruits (92 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest