4-star athlete commits to Clemson

Height: 6-1 Weight: 180 Hometown: Riverview, FL (Sumner High HS) Class: 2023

The Tigers stay sizzling on the recruiting trail.

4-star 2023 athlete Kylen Webb out of Riverview (FL) announced a commitment to Clemson on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon.

Webb is ranked as the No. 23 athlete in the nation according to 247Sports, as well as the No. 57 recruit in Florida, regardless of position.

He was a standout at Sumner and played safety and running back. On offense, he had 426 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he had 19 tackles and two interceptions.

His commitment has bumped Clemson's class up two spots to No. 12 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings. This is the fourth pledge for the Tigers since the weekend.

Clemson was the first major program to offer him and has built a solid relationship with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

"I feel like me and Coach Conn's relationship has gotten a lot better," Webb recently to TigerNet. "We check in with each other on the phone several times. He always texts me and asks me how my week is going and asks about any plans I have. We're really forming a relationship outside of football. He recently came to my school as well."