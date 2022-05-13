4-star Alabama lineman has Tigers in top schools group
by - 2022 May 13, Fri 13:18
Hunter Osborne - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.84)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 250   Hometown: Trussville, AL (Hewitt-Trussville HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#223 Overall, #31 DE, #16 AL
Rivals:
#130 Overall, #14 DE, #13 AL
24/7:
#115 Overall, #12 DL, #10 AL
Hunter Osborne has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennesee and Texas.
Four-star 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne included Clemson in his top schools release on Friday.

He has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennesee and Texas.

Clemson offered Osborne back in March.

He is rated as high as the No. 115 player in the nation and the no. 12 defensive lineman (247Sports).

He's reported 50 offers nationally along his recruitment.

