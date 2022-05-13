4-star Alabama lineman has Tigers in top schools group

Hunter Osborne Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.84) (4.84)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 250 Hometown: Trussville, AL (Hewitt-Trussville HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#223 Overall, #31 DE, #16 AL #223 Overall, #31 DE, #16 AL Rivals:

#130 Overall, #14 DE, #13 AL #130 Overall, #14 DE, #13 AL 24/7:

#115 Overall, #12 DL, #10 AL #115 Overall, #12 DL, #10 AL 6-3250Trussville, AL (Hewitt-Trussville HS)2023

Four-star 2023 Hewitt-Trussville (Alabama) defensive lineman Hunter Osborne included Clemson in his top schools release on Friday.

He has the ACC's Tigers in a group with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennesee and Texas.

Clemson offered Osborne back in March.

He is rated as high as the No. 115 player in the nation and the no. 12 defensive lineman (247Sports).

He's reported 50 offers nationally along his recruitment.

#AG2G After a great conversation with @coachski_, I’m blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! #Allin pic.twitter.com/KyBCwrWll9 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) March 5, 2022