4-star 2022 target has Clemson in final group, sets signing details

TigerNet Staff by

Caden Story Defensive Line TigerNet: (4.37) (4.37)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 282 Hometown: Lanett, AL (Lanett HS) Class: 2022 ESPN:

#257 Overall, #23 DE, #11 AL #257 Overall, #23 DE, #11 AL Rivals:

#30 DE, #16 AL #30 DE, #16 AL 24/7:

#187 Overall, #23 DL, #10 AL #187 Overall, #23 DL, #10 AL 6-3282Lanett, AL (Lanett HS)2022

Former Auburn commitment and 2022 4-star defensive lineman Caden Story (Lanett, Alabama) has his top three schools and when he will sign for one of them set.

Story announced he will officially decide among a group of Clemson, Florida and Auburn at 10 a.m. ET on National Signing Day, Feb. 2.

Story committed to Auburn in August with current Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on staff there and decommitted shortly after Eason returned to his alma mater with the ACC's Tigers. Eason visited with Story this this week at Story's house and Story is expected to visit Clemson before his decision.

He is also expected to visit Florida before Signing Day.

Story was named 2A Lineman of the Year in Alabama.

Story's brother Kristian plays at Alabama. Caden Story picked Auburn over a top-two with UCF back in August.

I Will Be Signing February 2nd @ 10 A.M. EST in the Lanett High School Gymnasium!! ???? EVERYONE INVITED!!! pic.twitter.com/2tZAFXgY8g — ??? ?? (@CadenStory) January 20, 2022