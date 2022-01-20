4-star 2022 target has Clemson in final group, sets signing details
Caden Story - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.37)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 282   Hometown: Lanett, AL (Lanett HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#257 Overall, #23 DE, #11 AL
Rivals:
#30 DE, #16 AL
24/7:
#187 Overall, #23 DL, #10 AL
Story could be following Eason to Clemson.

Former Auburn commitment and 2022 4-star defensive lineman Caden Story (Lanett, Alabama) has his top three schools and when he will sign for one of them set.

Story announced he will officially decide among a group of Clemson, Florida and Auburn at 10 a.m. ET on National Signing Day, Feb. 2.

Story committed to Auburn in August with current Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on staff there and decommitted shortly after Eason returned to his alma mater with the ACC's Tigers. Eason visited with Story this this week at Story's house and Story is expected to visit Clemson before his decision.

He is also expected to visit Florida before Signing Day.

Story was named 2A Lineman of the Year in Alabama.

Story's brother Kristian plays at Alabama. Caden Story picked Auburn over a top-two with UCF back in August.

