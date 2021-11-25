BREAKING

Breaking: 3-star LB commits to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:29 AM
Wade Woodaz - Linebacker
TigerNet: (3.55)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#68 S, #115 FL
A Thanksgiving treat for the Tigers.

2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz from Tampa, FL has announced a commitment to Clemson on Thanksgiving Day.

"Still a Tiger," he tweeted with his commitment video.

During his senior campaign through 10 games with the Jesuit Tigers, he has 59 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception as a senior.

Woodaz had over 30 football offers including schools such as Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Iowa, and Miami.

The two-sport star received a Clemson offer when he was in town for a Clemson visit for the UConn game on November 13.

He was recruited by Brent Venables and he is also a standout baseball player.

Woodaz is Clemson's 14th commitment for their 2022 recruiting class.

