Breaking: 3-star LB commits to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Wade Woodaz Linebacker TigerNet: (3.55) (3.55)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

24/7:

#68 S, #115 FL #68 S, #115 FL 6-3205Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)2022

A Thanksgiving treat for the Tigers.

2022 linebacker Wade Woodaz from Tampa, FL has announced a commitment to Clemson on Thanksgiving Day.

"Still a Tiger," he tweeted with his commitment video.

During his senior campaign through 10 games with the Jesuit Tigers, he has 59 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, and an interception as a senior.

Woodaz had over 30 football offers including schools such as Utah, Georgia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Iowa, and Miami.

The two-sport star received a Clemson offer when he was in town for a Clemson visit for the UConn game on November 13.

He was recruited by Brent Venables and he is also a standout baseball player.

Woodaz is Clemson's 14th commitment for their 2022 recruiting class.