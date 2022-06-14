2024 Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 14, Tue 14:33
Jameson Riggs - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 280   Hometown: Hiram, GA (Hiram HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR

2024 Hiram, Georgia offensive tackle prospect Jameson Riggs (6-5 280) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"After a great time Sunday with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am extremely blessed to receive an offer to play for the Clemson Tigers!" Riggs said.

Riggs was on hand for Dabo Swinney Camp over the weekend.

His other early offers include Miami, Michigan, Louisville, Florida State, Penn State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.

