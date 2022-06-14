2024 Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer

TigerNet Staff by

Jameson Riggs Offensive Line

Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Hiram, GA (Hiram HS) Class: 2024 ESPN: NR 6-5280Hiram, GA (Hiram HS)2024

2024 Hiram, Georgia offensive tackle prospect Jameson Riggs (6-5 280) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"After a great time Sunday with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am extremely blessed to receive an offer to play for the Clemson Tigers!" Riggs said.

Riggs was on hand for Dabo Swinney Camp over the weekend.

His other early offers include Miami, Michigan, Louisville, Florida State, Penn State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.