2024 Peach State lineman picks up Clemson offer
2022 Jun 14, Tue
Height: 6-5 Weight: 280 Hometown: Hiram, GA (Hiram HS) Class: 2024
2024 Hiram, Georgia offensive tackle prospect Jameson Riggs (6-5 280) announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
"After a great time Sunday with (Clemson O-line coach Thomas Austin), I am extremely blessed to receive an offer to play for the Clemson Tigers!" Riggs said.
Riggs was on hand for Dabo Swinney Camp over the weekend.
His other early offers include Miami, Michigan, Louisville, Florida State, Penn State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among more FBS programs.
After a great time Sunday with @Coach__TA I am extremely blessed to receive an offer to play for the Clemson Tigers! #AGTG @ClemsonFB @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @NwGaFootball @RecruitGeorgia @hiramhornetsFB @CoachMFominaya pic.twitter.com/xt4sZUwa2n— Jameson Riggs (@RiggsJameson) June 14, 2022
Sophomore season highlights, take a look.https://t.co/LNKlVsyigb @PrepRedzoneGA @247recruiting @CoachFominaya @RecruitGeorgia @Velocity_FB @NwGaFootball @EliteGARecruits pic.twitter.com/ds5K8bCJth— Jameson Riggs (@RiggsJameson) November 7, 2021