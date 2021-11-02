2023 lineman target has Clemson in top schools
by - Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 4:09 PM
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Joshua Miller - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.31)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 320   Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#24 IOL, #8 VA
Miller has made his way to Clemson this year already.
Miller has made his way to Clemson this year already.

A top 2023 offensive line target out of Virginia narrowed the schools he's looking at to a group of five on Tuesday.

Colonial Heights, Virginia lineman Joshua Miller has Clemson in a group with Penn State, Tennessee, UNC and Virginia Tech. Other offers he's added so far include Florida State, Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia in the early 2023 rankings.

Miller picked up a Clemson offer in early September.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 100 Recruits (79 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest