|
2023 lineman target has Clemson in top schools
|Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 4:09 PM-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Joshua Miller - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5 Weight: 320 Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023
TigerNet: (3.31)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 320 Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#25 OL, #6 VA
#25 OL, #6 VA
24/7:
#24 IOL, #8 VA
#24 IOL, #8 VA
A top 2023 offensive line target out of Virginia narrowed the schools he's looking at to a group of five on Tuesday.
Colonial Heights, Virginia lineman Joshua Miller has Clemson in a group with Penn State, Tennessee, UNC and Virginia Tech. Other offers he's added so far include Florida State, Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.
He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia in the early 2023 rankings.
Miller picked up a Clemson offer in early September.
Happy Birthday Daddy!?? (These are the schools I will be focusing on) @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @coachscott33 pic.twitter.com/uVkb4J10hq— Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) November 2, 2021
had a great time in death valley! thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/ncqXU1YUKY— Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) October 3, 2021
???? pic.twitter.com/uvxt86KuA4— Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) September 8, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Joshua Miller