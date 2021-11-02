2023 lineman target has Clemson in top schools

TigerNet Staff by

Joshua Miller Offensive Line TigerNet: (3.31) (3.31)

Height: 6-5 Weight: 320 Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS) Class: 2023 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#25 OL, #6 VA #25 OL, #6 VA 24/7:

#24 IOL, #8 VA #24 IOL, #8 VA 6-5320Colonial Heights, VA (Life Christian Academy HS)2023

A top 2023 offensive line target out of Virginia narrowed the schools he's looking at to a group of five on Tuesday.

Colonial Heights, Virginia lineman Joshua Miller has Clemson in a group with Penn State, Tennessee, UNC and Virginia Tech. Other offers he's added so far include Florida State, Michigan State, Kentucky and Texas A&M.

He is rated as high as the No. 6 player out of Virginia in the early 2023 rankings.

Miller picked up a Clemson offer in early September.

had a great time in death valley! thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/ncqXU1YUKY — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) October 3, 2021