2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jun 1, Wed 21:16
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Jordan Matthews - Defensive Back
TigerNet: (4.73)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 165   Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA (Woodlawn HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#197 Overall, #26 DB, #10 LA
Rivals:
#98 Overall, #13 DB, #11 LA
24/7:
#177 Overall, #17 CB, #10 LA

Four-star 2023 Baton Rouge, Louisiana cornerback Jordan Matthews announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Matthews posted on Twitter.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (98) and the No. 13 cornerback in the 2023 group.

Matthews has visited Tennessee and Michigan this month and gained offers from Colorado and Stanford as well. He holds close to 30 offers already, also including hometown LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer
Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
Elite in-state lineman adds Clemson offer
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DB
Clemson offers 4-star Alabama DB
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
Clemson's Valerie Cagle earns All-America honor
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 95 Recruits (86 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest