2023 4-star CB picks up Clemson offer

Jordan Matthews Defensive Back

Height: 6-0 Weight: 165 Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA (Woodlawn HS) Class: 2023

#197 Overall, #26 DB, #10 LA

#98 Overall, #13 DB, #11 LA

#177 Overall, #17 CB, #10 LA

Four-star 2023 Baton Rouge, Louisiana cornerback Jordan Matthews announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!" Matthews posted on Twitter.

He is rated as high as a top-100 prospect overall (98) and the No. 13 cornerback in the 2023 group.

Matthews has visited Tennessee and Michigan this month and gained offers from Colorado and Stanford as well. He holds close to 30 offers already, also including hometown LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.