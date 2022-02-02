2022 RB signs with Clemson

2022 running back and Clemson legacy Keith Adams Jr signed with Clemson on Wednesday, the school announced.

The son of standout former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams, he played in Saint George, Utah last season after moving from Canton, Georgia, rushing for nearly 1,400 yards with 20 touchdowns over 12 games. Adams also caught 36 passes for 309 yards and three scores.

He picked Clemson over offers from Air Force, Marshall and USF.

He announced a grayshirt offer from Clemson in October 2020, but that was upgraded to a full scholarship for the fall recently on his official visit over the weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, Clemson has 18 incoming freshman commits now and ranks 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Signee analysis: Keith Adams Jr. - 3-star RB - Saint George, Utah

Committed since: 2/3/22.

Listed size: 5-10 205

Quotable: “If anybody gets in my way, I’m just going to run them over.” - Adams to TigerNet on his playing style after his initial offer.

Depth chart fit: Clemson wanted to bring Adams in after a highly-productive high school career, and the program accelerated that timeline recently. The top of Clemson running back rotation could very well be set for a couple seasons with Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah and that gives Adams some time to see where he stacks up on the roster.

Clemson bio

Earned first-team all-state and all-region honors in 2021 after rushing for 1,376 yards and 22 touchdowns on 219 carries as a senior … also added 217 yards and a touchdown on 17 receptions … helped Pine View to a UHSAA/Mountain America state semifinal appearance, upsetting two higher-seeded teams (including the state’s top seed) en route to the final four … named as the top running back in the Washington County area and one of the top three backs in Class 4A in Utah … recorded 252 yards and four touchdowns on only 18 carries against Cedar City … coached by Ray Hosner at Pine View High School … began his prep career at Cherokee High School in Canton, Ga. … two-time first-team all-region honoree for Class 7A at Cherokee, earning selections as a sophomore in 2019 and as a junior in 2020 … scored 14 touchdowns and gained 1,350 yards on 218 carries and caught 17 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown in 2020 … rushed for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns on 231 carries in 2019 in addition to catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown … committed to Clemson on National Signing Day, Feb. 2, 2022 … academic standout with a 3.87 high school GPA who plans to enroll at Clemson in the summer of 2022 … son of Clemson Hall of Famer Keith Adams, a two-time All-America linebacker who won 1999 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and still holds Clemson single-season records for tackles, tackles for loss and sacks … grandson of Julius Adams, a second-round pick in the 1971 NFL Draft who played 16 seasons with the New England Patriots and earned a Pro Bowl appearance in 1980 … born Dec. 19, 2003.