2022 RB announces Clemson offer
by - 2022 Jan 6, Thu 21:44
Andrew Paul - Running Back
TigerNet: (3.40)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 220   Hometown: Dallas, TX (Parish Episcopal School HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#32 RB, #88 TX
24/7:
#64 RB, #110 TX

Dallas, Texas 2022 running back Andrew Paul announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"Blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University," Paul said via Twitter.

Paul totaled nearly 3,000 total yards (2,616 rushing) as a senior, averaging 9.7 yards per carry and tallying 44 touchdowns.

His other offers since the early signing period concluded include Washington and Michigan.

