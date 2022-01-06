|
2022 RB announces Clemson offer
|2022 Jan 6, Thu 21:44-
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Andrew Paul - Running Back
Height: 5-11 Weight: 220 Hometown: Dallas, TX (Parish Episcopal School HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (3.40)
Height: 5-11 Weight: 220 Hometown: Dallas, TX (Parish Episcopal School HS) Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#32 RB, #88 TX
#32 RB, #88 TX
24/7:
#64 RB, #110 TX
#64 RB, #110 TX
Dallas, Texas 2022 running back Andrew Paul announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"Blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University," Paul said via Twitter.
Paul totaled nearly 3,000 total yards (2,616 rushing) as a senior, averaging 9.7 yards per carry and tallying 44 touchdowns.
His other offers since the early signing period concluded include Washington and Michigan.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer to Clemson University #ALLIN ??@CJSPILLER @coachnovakov @coachH2bwill @ParishSports pic.twitter.com/KgN3LwoNGt— Andrew Paul (@DrewP30) January 7, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Andrew Paul