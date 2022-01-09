2022 legacy LB prospect announces Clemson offer

Kobe McCloud Linebacker

Height: 6-1 Weight: 208 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Gaither HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR 24/7:

2022 Tampa, Florida linebacker Kobe McCloud announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

"God is GREAT! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," McCloud said on Twitter.

McCloud is the brother of former Tiger receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

He committed to Florida International in early August and his other announced offers during his recruitment have included Boston College, Iowa State, Indiana, Miami, Syracuse, Maryland and South Carolina.

McCloud is credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups over 11 games in his senior season (MaxPreps).

And yeah that boy @Kmccloud3423 going PAW????DONT KNOW HOW PROUD OF YOU I AM SPU?????? https://t.co/xNlX5RSaMt — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022