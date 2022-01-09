BREAKING

2022 legacy LB prospect announces Clemson offer
2022 Jan 9
Kobe McCloud - Linebacker
Height: 6-1   Weight: 208   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Gaither HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#112 LB, #140 FL

2022 Tampa, Florida linebacker Kobe McCloud announced a Clemson offer on Sunday.

"God is GREAT! Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," McCloud said on Twitter.

McCloud is the brother of former Tiger receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

He committed to Florida International in early August and his other announced offers during his recruitment have included Boston College, Iowa State, Indiana, Miami, Syracuse, Maryland and South Carolina.

McCloud is credited with 70 tackles, 12 for loss, with three interceptions and two pass breakups over 11 games in his senior season (MaxPreps).

