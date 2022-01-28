2022 instate DE, former Tiger standout's brother commits to Clemson

TigerNet Staff by

Jahiem Lawson Defensive End TigerNet: (3.03) (3.03)

Height: 6-4 Weight: 230 Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

#23 SC #23 SC 24/7:

#187 DL, #25 SC #187 DL, #25 SC 6-4230Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)2022

Three-star 2022 Daniel High School (SC) defensive end Jahiem Lawson announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

He is the brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson. Jahiem had his official visit to Clemson earlier this month.

Lawson earned defensive MVP honors in an instate all-star game in December, tallying three sacks and a pass breakup.

Lawson's other offers include Georgia Tech, Liberty, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and Western Kentucky.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was able to get some extra looks at Lawson, as he played with his Swinney's youngest son, Clay.

"He has been able to see me play this season because his son is on the team and it isn’t against the rules," Lawson told TigerNet when he received a Clemson offer. "They see me playing on the edge, setting the edge, and pass-rushing and getting after the quarterback."

He is a fifth Clemson commitment this month, joining wide receiver Cole Turner, defensive back Myles Oliver, defensive back Kylon Griffin and linebacker Kobe McCloud.

Clemson is 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with 17 commits now.

Congratulations to Trent and Jahiem on their showings in the @NorthSouthFB game! Jahiem was named the North Defensive MVP! pic.twitter.com/nhbaiS7N9r — D.W. Daniel Football (@dwdanielFB) December 11, 2021

2022 Edge prospect @JahiemLawson dominating like he always do ??. One of the biggest game changers in the country with offers from the SEC and ACC https://t.co/bwsvE0DOqz — Coach Drec Ellis ???? (@LionsCoachEllis) December 12, 2021

HUGE offer for Jahiem. He finished with 75 tackles, 25 TFL, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and a pair of TDs in helping Daniel win State for a second straight year. Also a North-South pick (MVP for the North D), a Shrine Bowl pick, an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP. https://t.co/fBpjhACEA4 — Eric Sprott (@Journal_ESprott) December 21, 2021