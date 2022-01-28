2022 instate DE, former Tiger standout's brother commits to Clemson
by - 2022 Jan 28, Fri 17:06
Jahiem Lawson - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.03)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 230   Hometown: Central, SC (D W Daniel HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#23 SC
24/7:
#187 DL, #25 SC
Another Lawson is coming to the Clemson D-line.
Three-star 2022 Daniel High School (SC) defensive end Jahiem Lawson announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

He is the brother of former Clemson standout Shaq Lawson. Jahiem had his official visit to Clemson earlier this month.

Lawson earned defensive MVP honors in an instate all-star game in December, tallying three sacks and a pass breakup.

Lawson's other offers include Georgia Tech, Liberty, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee, East Carolina and Western Kentucky.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was able to get some extra looks at Lawson, as he played with his Swinney's youngest son, Clay.

"He has been able to see me play this season because his son is on the team and it isn’t against the rules," Lawson told TigerNet when he received a Clemson offer. "They see me playing on the edge, setting the edge, and pass-rushing and getting after the quarterback."

He is a fifth Clemson commitment this month, joining wide receiver Cole Turner, defensive back Myles Oliver, defensive back Kylon Griffin and linebacker Kobe McCloud.

Clemson is 11th in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings with 17 commits now.

