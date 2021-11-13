|
2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
|2021 Nov 13, Sat 20:07-
|
Wade Woodaz - Safety
Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2022
TigerNet: (3.55)
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#68 S, #115 FL
Three-star Tampa 2022 defender Wade Woodaz announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
"EXTREMELY Grateful and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" the Tampa area product announced on Twitter Saturday evening.
His other notable offers include Army, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, West Virginia, Utah and Washington State.
Woodaz was in town for a Clemson visit when he received the offer.
EXTREMELY Grateful and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @JesuitTigers_FB @TeamTampa813 @Andrew_Ivins @ClemsonFB @CoachVenables pic.twitter.com/fwuSLK95tY— Wade Woodaz (@WadeWoodaz_) November 13, 2021
Tags: Clemson Football, Wade Woodaz