2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer

Height: 6-3 Weight: 205 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2022 ESPN: NR Rivals:

24/7:

Three-star Tampa 2022 defender Wade Woodaz announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"EXTREMELY Grateful and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" the Tampa area product announced on Twitter Saturday evening.

His other notable offers include Army, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, West Virginia, Utah and Washington State.

Woodaz was in town for a Clemson visit when he received the offer.