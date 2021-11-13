2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
by - 2021 Nov 13, Sat 20:07
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets
Wade Woodaz - Safety
TigerNet: (3.55)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 205   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
#68 S, #115 FL
He received an offer while visiting.
He received an offer while visiting.

Three-star Tampa 2022 defender Wade Woodaz announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"EXTREMELY Grateful and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University!!!" the Tampa area product announced on Twitter Saturday evening.

His other notable offers include Army, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, West Virginia, Utah and Washington State.

Woodaz was in town for a Clemson visit when he received the offer.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more
2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
2022 Florida defender reports Clemson offer
WATCH: Brent Venables, Tony Elliott react to win over UConn
WATCH: Brent Venables, Tony Elliott react to win over UConn
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks win over UConn, injuries
WATCH: Dabo Swinney talks win over UConn, injuries
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 101 Recruits (80 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest