2022 DB picks up Clemson offer, sets official visit

Kylon Griffin - Safety
TigerNet: (3.37)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 180   Hometown: Montgomery, AL (Montgomery Catholic Preparatory HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN:
#75 S, #44 AL
Rivals:
#32 AL
24/7:
#85 S, #44 AL

2022 Montgomery, Alabama safety Kylon Griffin announced an offer from Clemson on Tuesday.

"Truly Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Griffin said.

Griffin decommitted from Mississippi State in early December.

Griffin told Rivals.com that he will make an official visit to Clemson from January 21-23, as well as Nebraska.

He tallied 44 tackles (5 for loss) with six pass breakups and two caused fumbles as a senior according to MaxPreps.

