Rashard Hall named to NFL Advisory Committee

Press Release by

The NFL announced in August the formation of an advisory committee consisting of selected athletic administrators across the country through a partnership with FBS/FCS football programs.

This group will collaborate with the league to provide feedback on engagement opportunities, identify strategies to enhance college outreach efforts and develop effective solutions to support the college football player pathway.

“It’s an honor to assist in bringing this group together and learn from athletic administrators across multiple disciplines and perspectives in college athletics,” said NFL Vice President of Football Development Roman Oben. “We look forward to moving the needle on a few critical issues and bridging the relationship between the NFL and college administrators.”

This group aims to provide critical feedback and identify new resources for the NFL College Outreach efforts as well as partner with the NFL on college-specific initiatives and programming.

Below is a full list of the 2021 College Football Administrator Committee representatives.

Dusty Bennet Tennessee State University Chief of Staff FCS/HBCU

Rashard Hall Clemson University Director of Career & Player Development ACC

Darien Harris Michigan State University Director of Player Engagement Big Ten

Tom Holmoe Brigham Young University Athletic Director IND

Edward Jones II Baylor University Asst. Athletic Director – Player Development Big 12

Ed Kull Fordham University Athletic Director FCS

Kodi Look Oregon University Asst. Director of Football Operations/Executive Asst. to Head Coach PAC – 12