Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized

The Las Vegas Raiders filed a complaint with the NFL about late and away-from-the-ball hits on former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow Monday night from the Baltimore Ravens, per The Athletic.

Renfrow logged six catches in nine targets for 70 yards in a 33-27 overtime home win.

Renfrow didn't indicate that he initiated any complaint about the hits.

"I didn't notice anything different from any other game," Renfrow told reporters.

His QB Derek Carr is interested to see what comes out of it.

"It will be interesting to see what comes of that," Carr said "It doesn't bother him (Renfrow) at all, he just doesn't care."

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey did say he apologized that night, saying on one hit that he thought Carr was out of the pocket and running so he could initiate contact with a receiver. The video replay doesn't seem to back him up, however.

“I apologized to [Renfrow] on the field,” Humphrey said. “But, yeah, that was a play I wish I could take back.”

Check out that hit below:

Here’s one I saw right here …no flag with the ref right there smh pic.twitter.com/vFjxKxEmKR — Brandon (@RaiderBintheHD) September 15, 2021

