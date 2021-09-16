Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
by - Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:27 AM
Renfrow had a productive opener. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Renfrow had a productive opener. (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)

The Las Vegas Raiders filed a complaint with the NFL about late and away-from-the-ball hits on former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow Monday night from the Baltimore Ravens, per The Athletic.

Renfrow logged six catches in nine targets for 70 yards in a 33-27 overtime home win.

Renfrow didn't indicate that he initiated any complaint about the hits.

"I didn't notice anything different from any other game," Renfrow told reporters.

His QB Derek Carr is interested to see what comes out of it.

"It will be interesting to see what comes of that," Carr said "It doesn't bother him (Renfrow) at all, he just doesn't care."

Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey did say he apologized that night, saying on one hit that he thought Carr was out of the pocket and running so he could initiate contact with a receiver. The video replay doesn't seem to back him up, however.

“I apologized to [Renfrow] on the field,” Humphrey said. “But, yeah, that was a play I wish I could take back.”

Check out that hit below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 MoneyMike23®
spacer DB apologized, DBs will be more careful, knowing they will
 tigeron®
spacer tHE Patrick Queen was worse than this... he basically
 El Tigre 1
spacer At least this is one of two hits that led to a Raider score.
 tigeron®
spacer Blind side hit high before ball was thrown... Both a PI & PF
 SOLOS®
spacer What a down-voting pussay...***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: Blind side hit high before ball was thrown... Both a PI & PF
 billspake
spacer Basically, Hunter is saying I get like this all the time
 Mike28712
spacer It has been happening since high school, now hopefully
 tigeron®
spacer Basically, Hunter is saying I get hit like this all the time
 Mike28712
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 Valley Boy
spacer No, that was Brown, though Humphrey was on Scott
 ClemKWA
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 Lonnie19
spacer Re: TNET: Raiders reportedly lodge complaint about hits on Hunter Renfrow, Ravens DB apologized
 rhettfla
spacer These guys can’t take getting schooled by Renfrow.
 BugEyeSprite
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest