Raiders list former Clemson player as inactive for opener
by - Monday, September 13, 2021, 7:04 PM
Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell is a "healthy scratch" for the Las Vegas Raiders' Monday Night Football opener with the Baltimore Ravens, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Raiders announced their 2019 No. 4 overall pick was inactive shortly before the game.

The 2018 Ted Hendricks Award winner (nation's best DE) was listed as a second-team defensive end on the Raiders' latest depth chart.

Ferrell posted two sacks and two forced fumbles over 11 games last season.

He has 6.5 sacks in 26 total games as a pro.

