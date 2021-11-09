Projections leaning toward a Sunshine State Clemson bowl destination

Clemson clinched bowl eligibility over the weekend and is a heavy favorite to make it a three-game winning streak facing UConn Saturday (noon/ACCN).

In postseason prognostications, ESPN again projects the Tigers on opposite coasts ($), but this week it’s the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida (vs. Auburn on Dec. 31) and the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California (vs. Oregon State on Dec. 28).

CBS is keeping Clemson close to home in a matchup with Florida in Charlotte’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 (vs. Florida). Sporting News agrees with that assessment but sees a Big Ten battle against Minnesota.

USA TODAY picks a Clemson-Kentucky battle in the Gator. Brett McMurphy at Action Network also pegs a Gator Bowl destination, versus Auburn, with Clemson as a 4.5-point underdog. Still another, Athlon Sports, projects a near home game for Florida in the Gator.

College Football News sees a Sunshine State trip as well in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29 (vs. Iowa State).

Clemson still has an outside shot of playing its way into a New Year's Six Bowl and keeping the run in that postseason tier going from 2015. To win the Atlantic Division with two losses, the Tigers' path to Charlotte includes beating Wake Forest next week and having the Demon Deacons lose one more (hosting NC State or at Boston College), as well as have NC State - holding a head-to-head tiebreaker against Clemson - lose two of its final three conference games (at Wake Forest, hosting Syracuse and UNC). From there, a win in the ACC Championship likely lands Clemson in the Peach or Fiesta Bowl as the conference's automatic qualifier.