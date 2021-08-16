Preseason ranking has Clemson leading three ACC teams in top-10, four in top-25

Clemson leads a group of three ACC teams in the top-10 and four in the top-25 of a preseason ranking from analytics-based site Pro Football Focus.

Maybe most interesting, however, is a change in pace in the top spot with Oklahoma ranked No. 1, then Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia as a top-5.

"There isn’t much to be concerned about with the Tigers’ defensive unit. Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has a star-studded group that features 2020 No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee and 2020 No. 7 overall recruit Myles Murphy, who were each standout performers along the defensive line as true freshmen," PFF's Anthony Treash writes. "Clemson has ranked top three in (Expected Points Added) allowed in five of the seven years of the PFF College era. It’d be a surprise if they didn’t make it six of eight in 2021.

"There is a little bit of concern with the offense. Primarily with the ground game, as Clemson no longer has the home run-hitter, Travis Etienne, in the backfield. He led the Tigers to the Power Five’s most efficient run game over the last three years."

Treash had an interesting analysis of Clemson's opener opponent in the Bulldogs come Sept. 4.

"Georgia might be the most physically gifted team in college football. Both sides of the ball are littered with gifted, but raw athletes," Treash said. "Taking quarterback out of the equation, this team could feasibly challenge Alabama for the best roster in the country. Taking quarterback into account is where the problem lies. Former five-star recruit JT Daniels is at the helm with a wealth of experience, but he's yet to produce at a quality level on a consistent basis."

In that ACC group, North Carolina is as high as they are anywhere at No. 6, with Miami also regarded highly at No. 9, and NC State sneaking in at No. 25 overall. That is the highest any national outlet has an opponent outside of Georgia on Clemson's schedule ranked.

"The NC State offense is underrated heading into 2021," Treash said. "Firstly, the program has one of the most well-rounded centers in college football in Grant Gibson and one of the best run-blockers overall in Ikem Ekwonu. And they’ll be opening up lanes for running back Zonovan Knight, who is the most valuable returning running back in the ACC, per PFF WAA. Starting quarterback Devin Leary looked like a new man in the four games we got to see from him in 2020, too, as he tallied at least four big-time throws in all three games he started."