Preseason AP poll ranking for Clemson released

TigerNet Staff by

The Associated Press released its preseason top-25 poll on Monday and Clemson is officially regarded as one of the nation's best again.

The AP poll, which has been around since 1936, ranked Clemson No. 3 with six first-place votes behind Alabama (47) and Oklahoma (6), with Ohio State (1) and Georgia (3) rounding out the top-5.

UNC is the next-best from the ACC at No. 10, with Miami inside the top-15 as well (14).

Like with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Clemson was ranked No. 1 preseason in the previous two seasons.

Also like with the Coaches Poll, the Tigers have both been ranked in the AP preseason top-5 and finished in the top-5 each season since 2016, which no other team in college football accomplished.

Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the preseason Coaches Poll last week.

AP Poll Preseason

RANK TEAM PV RANK POINTS

1 Alabama (0-0) 1 1,548 (47)

2 Oklahoma (0-0) 6 1,462 (6)

3 Clemson (0-0) 3 1,447 (6)

4 Ohio State (0-0) 2 1,393 (1)

5 Georgia (0-0) 7 1,364 (3)

6 Texas A&M (0-0) 4 1,223

7 Iowa State (0-0) 9 1,160

8 Cincinnati (0-0) 8 1,014

9 Notre Dame (0-0) 5 1,009

10 North Carolina (0-0) 18 999

11 Oregon (0-0) 968

12 Wisconsin (0-0) 743

13 Florida (0-0) 13 728

14 Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 663

15 USC (0-0) 21 660

16 LSU (0-0) 631

17 Indiana (0-0) 12 549

18 Iowa (0-0) 16 513

19 Penn State (0-0) 456

20 Washington (0-0) 449

21 Texas (0-0) 19 350

22 Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 232

23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 208

24 Utah (0-0) 176

25 Arizona State (0-0) 125

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

Remember, AP Polls are largely meaningless. However, a note or two on the three ranked ACC teams.



No. 3 Clemson is ranked in the AP top-5 for the 57th straight week.



That is 39 weeks longer than any other active streak (Alabama, 18) and 11 shy of the record (Alabama, 68)



(1/3) — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) August 16, 2021

Good luck Alabama: 15 of last 17 AP preseason No. 1 ranked teams failed to win national title — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2021