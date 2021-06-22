Playoff expansion proposal proceeds to another stage after CFP meeting

TigerNet Staff by

The College Football Playoff's proposed expansion to 12 teams passed another milestone and will have its next stage this September, when it could be passed officially.

The CFP released the following statement from Board of Managers Chairman Mark Keenum after a meeting this week:

"The College Football Playoff (CFP) board of managers today heard a presentation from a working group appointed to look into the possibility of expanding the College Football Playoff. It was an excellent presentation and on behalf of the board, I am grateful to the four members who spent two years discussing this important issue and arriving at its recommendation for a 12-team playoff.

"The four-team playoff has been a great success and I'm confident it will remain a success. Nevertheless, it is our responsibility to explore options to make it even better by increasing the number of schools that participate in it.

"Having heard the presentation made today by the working group, along with the management committee that joined us for today's meeting, the board has authorized the management committee to begin a summer review phase that will engage other important voices in this matter. These include many people on our campuses, such as student-athletes, athletics directors, faculty athletics representatives, coaches, and university presidents and chancellors. Their opinions are important, and we want to hear them.

"We have relationships with the bowls and a broadcast partner with whom we will want to consult to explore the feasibility of the 12-team proposal.

"This too will happen during this summer study period. Having given the management committee the charge to look into expansion, it is our duty to take their good work and ascertain whether it is feasible based on the feedback we receive. I caution observers of our process not to rush to conclusions about what this board may decide. The working group has presented us a thorough and thoughtful proposal. There is more work to do, more listening to do and more information needed before we can make a decision.

"We look forward to hearing more and learning more in time for our next meeting in September."

Members of the CFP board of managers include Eric Barron – Big Ten Conference (President, Penn State); Rodney Bennett – Conference USA (President, Southern Mississippi); Jim Clements – Atlantic Coast Conference (President, Clemson); Gordon Gee – Big 12 Conference (President, West Virginia); Jack Hawkins – Sun Belt Conference (President, Troy); Rev. John Jenkins – President, Notre Dame (Independent); Mark Keenum (chair) – Southeastern Conference (President, Mississippi State); Kirk Schulz – Pacific-12 Conference (President, Washington State); Satish Tripathi – Mid-American Conference (President, Buffalo); Gerald Turner – American Athletic Conference (President, SMU); Keith Whitfield – Mountain West Conference (President, UNLV).

The CFP management committee members are Mike Aresco, commissioner, American Athletic Conference; Bob Bowlsby, commissioner, Big 12 Conference; Keith Gill, commissioner, Sun Belt Conference; Judy MacLeod, commissioner, Conference USA; Jim Phillips, commissioner, Atlantic Coast Conference; Greg Sankey, commissioner, Southeastern Conference; Larry Scott, commissioner, Pacific-12 Conference; Jon Steinbrecher, commissioner, Mid-American Conference; Jack Swarbrick, athletics director, Notre Dame; Craig Thompson, commissioner, Mountain West Conference and Kevin Warren, commissioner, Big Ten Conference.

Clemson has made each of the last six Playoffs. The proposed new Playoff would call for the top-6-ranked conference champions and six at-large bid teams in the field, with the top-4 conference champions getting a bye.

Could 12-team playoff go into effect before end of current deal (through 2025)? SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who helped develop CFP proposal, says to “temper expectations.” There is time to discuss, hammer out details. Translation: Anything possible but don’t just assume 2023. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 22, 2021

Recently spoke to another CFP Management Committee member who very much cautioned assumptions on an effective date for expansion (earliest could be 2023).



The committee member went as far as to say that 2024 or 2025 may be difficult.



The contract runs thru the 2025 playoff. https://t.co/qxqW0aARWM — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 22, 2021

Just chatted with a bunch of presidents and commissioners. People are looking forward to studying the feasibility of the 12-team Playoff and getting into the weeds of the various contracts to see if it’s possible to implement before 2026. No one knows for sure it is just yet. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 22, 2021