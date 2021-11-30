Playing time breakdown: Tigers overcome more attrition in dominating rivalry shutout

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

And just like that, Clemson’s regular season is over -- one that tested the mettle of the Tigers’ roster.

By the 30-0 finale win at South Carolina, Clemson was down 18 scholarship players due to transfer or out for multiple games due to injury -- plus three more for at least Saturday in Columbia (EJ Williams, Xavier Thomas and LaVonta Bentley) and a couple more ruled out in recent weeks that didn’t play either (Joseph Ngata and Justin Mascoll).

Who did play? Well, that’s listed below, but some of the standouts included cornerback Andrew Booth (pass breakup and two interceptions in 37 snaps), linebacker Trenton Simpson (six tackles, TFL in 53 snaps), linebacker Baylon Spector (seven tackles, TFL in 54 snaps), defensive end Myles Murphy (five tackles, TFL in 44 snaps), defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (six tackles in 34 snaps), defensive end KJ Henry (two tackles, sack in 41 snaps), wide receiver Dacari Collins (two catches for 50 yards in 43 snaps), running back Kobe Pace (seven rushes for 58 yards, TD in 14 snaps) and running back Will Shipley (19 carries for 128 yards, TD, 26-yard kick return).

The O-line rotation of Clemson’s recent success stayed consistent with a starting five of Walker Parks (64), Hunter Rayburn (64), Mason Trotter (64), Jordan McFadden (61) and Will Putnam (55), with Marcus Tate (9) and Bryn Tucker (3) also receiving snaps.

Clemson snaps breakdown: South Carolina (and regular season)

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 64 (788).

Running Back: Will Shipley 39 (330), Phil Mafah 17 (166), Kobe Pace 14 (243), Darien Rencher 3 (68).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 53 (406), Dacari Collins 43 (212), Will Swinney 24 (111), Ajou Ajou 15 (236), Will Brown 12 (77), Max May 5 (33).

Tight end: Davis Allen 44 (474), Sage Ennis 17 (195), Jake Briningstool 14 (84), Luke Price 6 (33).

Offensive Line: Walker Parks 64 (795), Hunter Rayburn 64 (432), Mason Trotter 64 (450), Jordan McFadden 61 (798), Will Putnam 55 (560), Marcus Tate 9 (555), Bryn Tucker 3 (66).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 44 (507), KJ Henry 41 (316), Greg Williams 22 (56), Kevin Swint 21 (110).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 34 (465), Tyler Davis 31 (272), Etinosa Reuben 30 (193), Payton Page 12 (70), Darnell Jefferies 5 (24), DeMonte Capehart 4 (20).

Linebacker: James Skalski 54 (682), Baylon Spector 54 (593), Trenton Simpson 53 (516), Barrett Carter 10 (147), Jake Venables 10 (30), Keith Maguire 8 (58), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 2 (28).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 50 (608), Andrew Mukuba 50 (523), Mario Goodrich 47 (512), Andrew Booth 37 (546), Sheridan Jones 32 (384), Jalyn Phillips 14 (302), Malcolm Greene 14 (181), Ray Thornton 10 (74), Tyler Venables 9 (245), RJ Mickens 4 (328).

Special teams-only: CB Fred Davis (128), LB Kane Patterson (43), DE Regan Upshaw (37), S Carson Donnelly (17).

Players listed unavailable for the game (outside of announced lengthy injuries): DE Xavier Thomas (434), WR EJ Williams% (250), LB LaVonta Bentley (145).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced lengthy injury): WR Joseph Ngata% (395), DE Justin Mascoll (187), CB Nate Wiggins (130), OL Mitchell Mayes (103). OL Trent Howard (53), QB Taisun Phommachanh (43), TE Jaelyn Lay (27), QB Hunter Helms (26), WR Troy Stellato (23), OT Tristan Leigh (20), QB Billy Wiles (11), C Ryan Linthicum (7), DE Cade Denhoff 1 (1), Zaire Patterson 1 (1).

Scholarship players announced out for multiple games (injury) or transferred by final regular season game: WR Justyn Ross% (471), OL Matt Bockhorst% (390), DT Tré Williams% (243), DT Bryan Bresee% (154), WR Frank Ladson Jr.% (137), TE Braden Galloway% (132), OL Paul Tchio# (101), DE Justin Foster% (93), S Joseph Charleston# (66), RB Lyn-J Dixon# (37), RB Michel Dukes# (15), QB/WR Will Taylor% (15), LB Sergio Allen% (13), S Lannden Zanders% (5), OL Dietrick Pennington% (4), WR Brannon Spector% (0), OL Tayquon Johnson% (0), OL John Williams% (0).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (12), OG Marcus Tate (12), LB Barrett Carter (12), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (12), CB Nate Wiggins (11), DT Payton Page (11), WR Beaux Collins (10), RB Will Shipley (9), RB Phil Mafah (8), WR Dacari Collins (8), TE Jake Briningstool (7), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (2), WR Troy Stellato (2), C Ryan Linthicum (2), DE Cade Denhoff (1), DE Zaire Patterson (1).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.

# Transfer