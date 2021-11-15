Playing time breakdown: Tigers navigate injury again, clear bench against UConn

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Although things got off to a rocky start (a 99-yard kickoff return given up), Clemson was finally able to distribute snaps throughout the roster in the 44-7 win over UConn Saturday.

Injuries were once again a storyline, however, with several players held out and several players injured during the game, including backup QB Taisun Phommachanh, starting defensive end Xavier Thomas and starting linebacker James Skalski (Thomas and Skalski billed as precautionary; Phommachanh’s status unknown for this week against Wake Forest).

On offense, 10 different scholarship receivers saw action -- and that’s with Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson out for the game. Super senior Darien Rencher led the way in snaps and touches at running back. The tight end group featured another injury with Sage Ennis and freshman Jake Briningstool continues to carve out more playing time (26 snaps) as he makes plays (caught a 25-yard TD pass). Briningstool officially crossed the redshirt threshold with his fifth game of action, as the coaches had said was planned now.

Offensive line rotation was a fixture of the game with Marcus Tate going from left guard to left tackle to right tackle to show his versatility over 92 snaps. Mitchell Mayes (53), Bryn Tucker (48), Trent Howard (24), Tristan Leigh (10) and Ryan Linthicum (4) also saw some rare extra action.

Nine different defensive ends got in the mix, including Clemson debuts for freshmen Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson.

Sidelined by injury early in the season, Jake Venables played for the first time since the NC State game, and he got in on a half-TFL.

Andrew Booth sitting out again made way for freshman Nate Wiggins (31) and Sheridan Jones (34) to see a good amount of action.

Clemson snaps breakdown: UConn

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 74 (649), Hunter Helms 19 (26), Billy Wiles 11 (11), Taisun Phommachanh% 4 (43).

Running Back: Darien Rencher 51 (65), Phil Mafah 48 (147).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 56 (280), Dacari Collins 54 (99), EJ Williams 37 (250), Will Swinney 27 (47), Will Brown 24 (52), Drew Swinney 22 (23), Justyn Ross% 17 (471), Max May 13 (28), Troy Stellato 12 (23), Ajou Ajou 8 (218),

Tight end: Davis Allen 52 (379), Jake Briningstool 26 (51), Luke Price 14 (27), Sage Ennis% 12 (154), Jaelyn Lay 9 (27).

Offensive Line: Marcus Tate 92 (541), Walker Parks 77 (662), Mason Trotter 77 (311), Jordan McFadden 68 (663), Hunter Rayburn 67 (299), Mitchell Mayes 53 (98), Bryn Tucker 48 (63), Trent Howard 24 (53), Tristan Leigh 10 (20), Ryan Linthicum 4 (7).

Defense

Defensive End: Kevin Swint 24 (66), Myles Murphy 22 (412), KJ Henry 16 (232), Justin Mascoll 16 (187), Regan Upshaw 36 (37), Greg Williams 14 (25), Xavier Thomas% 7 (403), Cade Denhoff 1 (1), Zaire Patterson 1 (1).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 24 (383), Tyler Davis 19 (197), Etinosa Reuben 16 (137), Tré Williams 10 (235), DeMonte Capehart 10 (14), Payton Page 4 (49), Darnell Jefferies 1 (18).

Linebacker: James Skalski% 41 (555), Trenton Simpson 30 (417), Baylon Spector 24 (476), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 12 (25), Keith Maguire 11 (46), Barrett Carter 10 (128), Jake Venables 9 (15), Kane Patterson 7 (43), LaVonta Bentley 3 (145).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 39 (509), Andrew Mukuba 39 (423), Sheridan Jones 34 (324), RJ Mickens 32 (302), Nate Wiggins 31 (109), Fred Davis 30 (122), Tyler Venables 24 (219), Ray Thornton 22 (51), Mario Goodrich 19 (408), Malcolm Greene 19 (149), Carson Donnelly 9 (17).

Special teams-only: LB Sergio Allen% (13).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced season-long injury): Andrew Booth Jr.% (465), Will Putnam% (432), WR Joseph Ngata% (395), DB Jalyn Phillips (260), RB Will Shipley% (252), RB Kobe Pace (196). WR Frank Ladson Jr.% (137).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (10), OG Marcus Tate (10), DEF Barrett Carter (10), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (10), CB Nate Wiggins (10), DT Payton Page (9), RB Will Shipley (7), WR Beaux Collins (8), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), RB Phil Mafah (6), WR Dacari Collins (6), TE Jake Briningstool (5), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (2), WR Troy Stellato (2), C Ryan Linthicum (2), DE Cade Denhoff (1), DE Zaire Patterson (1).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.