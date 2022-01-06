Playing time breakdown: Tigers get glimpse into future with bowl effort

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A largely veteran Clemson defensive group over the course of the season took some hits going into December, and combined with a key early-game injury, the Cheez-It Bowl win over Iowa State featured a look into the future.

Before halftime, three of Clemson's top-4 tacklers -- all moving on after the season -- were out with James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Nolan Turner. That left Clemson's linebacker corps in Orlando with its top-5 in snaps all slated to return, led by in-game starting MLB Keith Maguire (41 snaps/six tackles), as well as Trenton Simpson (40 snaps/six tackles), Barrett Carter (32 snaps/two tackles), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (31 snaps/four tackles) and LaVonta Bentley (26 snaps/five tackles).

In the secondary, expected returning safeties Jalyn Phillips (55 snaps), Andrew Mukuba (53), Tyler Venables (17) and RJ Mickens (9) were at the forefront.

If Tyler Davis returns instead of going pro, all of Clemson's defensive tackle group from the action in Orlando are back and three of the four defensive ends.

Both first-team All-ACC cornerbacks are expected to go in the NFL draft, with Sheridan Jones seeing over 30 snaps against the Cyclones as a reserve there and Fred Davis also playing nine snaps.

Virtually every contributor is slated to come back from the offensive effort versus Iowa State, as DJ Uiagalelei went every snap and all of the Clemson O-line group from Orlando is expected to return.

Statistically, freshmen led the way in rushing (Will Shipley - 61 yards/TD) and receiving (Dacari Collins - six catches for 56 yards; Shipley with five catches for 53 yards).

Here's how the snaps shook out in total from Orlando and over the season:

Clemson snaps breakdown: Cheez-It Bowl (and 2021 season)

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players; players who haven’t announced departures/graduating with eligibility left in bold)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 74 (862).

Running Back: Will Shipley 40 (378), Kobe Pace 30 (273), Phil Mafah 4 (170), Darien Rencher 2 (70).

Wide Receiver: Beaux Collins 66 (472), Will Swinney 51 (162), Dacari Collins 42 (254), Joseph Ngata 30 (425), Will Brown 9 (86), Drew Swinney 2 (39), Max May 2 (35).

Tight end: Davis Allen 61 (535), Jake Briningstool 18 (102), Luke Price 3 (36), Sage Ennis 2 (197).

Offensive Line: Jordan McFadden 74 (872), Walker Parks 74 (869), Will Putnam 73 (633), Hunter Rayburn 74 (506), Marcus Tate 72 (627), Bryn Tucker 2 (68).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 42 (549), Xavier Thomas@ 42 (476), KJ Henry 23 (339), Justin Mascoll 17 (204).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis^ 49 (321), Ruke Orhorhoro 39 (504), Etinosa Reuben 20 (213), Payton Page 6 (76).

Linebacker: Keith Maguire 41 (99), Trenton Simpson 40 (556), Barrett Carter 32 (179), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 31 (59), LaVonta Bentley 26 (171), James Skalski% 16 (698).

DB (CB/S/NB): Jalyn Phillips 55 (357), Andrew Mukuba 53 (576), Mario Goodrich 49 (561), Andrew Booth@ 35 (581), Sheridan Jones 31 (415), Tyler Venables 17 (262), RJ Mickens 9 (337), Fred Davis 9 (137).

Special teams-only: DE Kevin Swint (110), S Carson Donnelly (17).

Players listed unavailable for the game (outside of announced lengthy injuries): S Nolan Turner (608), OL Mason Trotter (450), WR E.J. Williams (250), CB Nate Wiggins& (130).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced lengthy injury): DB Malcolm Greene (181), OL Mitchell Mayes (103), DE Greg Williams (56), OL Trent Howard (53), DE Regan Upshaw (37), TE Jaelyn Lay (27), QB Hunter Helms (26), DT Darnell Jefferies (24), WR Troy Stellato (23), DeMonte Capehart (20), OT Tristan Leigh (20), QB Billy Wiles (11), C Ryan Linthicum (7), DE Cade Denhoff (1), DE Zaire Patterson (1).

Scholarship players announced out for season or transferred by final game: LB Baylon Spector% (593), WR Justyn Ross% (471), OL Matt Bockhorst% (390), DT Tré Williams% (243), WR Ajou Ajou# (236), DT Bryan Bresee% (154), WR Frank Ladson Jr.% (137), TE Braden Galloway% (132), OL Paul Tchio# (101), DE Justin Foster% (93), DB Ray Thornton# (74), S Joseph Charleston# (66), QB Taisun Phommachanh# (43), LB Kane Patterson# (43), RB Lyn-J Dixon# (37), LB Jake Venables% (30), RB Michel Dukes# (15), QB/WR Will Taylor% (15), LB Sergio Allen% (13), S Lannden Zanders% (5), OL Dietrick Pennington% (4), WR Brannon Spector% (0), OL Tayquon Johnson% (0), OL John Williams% (0).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule; all currently slated to return in 2022): S Andrew Mukuba (13), OG Marcus Tate (13), LB Barrett Carter (13), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), DT Payton Page (12), CB Nate Wiggins (11), WR Beaux Collins (11), RB Will Shipley (10), RB Phil Mafah (9), WR Dacari Collins (9), TE Jake Briningstool (8), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), OL Tristan Leigh (2), WR Troy Stellato (2), C Ryan Linthicum (2), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, DE Cade Denhoff (1), DE Zaire Patterson (1).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.

# Transfer

& Reportedly was in COVID protocol for bowl.

^ Eligible for NFL draft but has not made an announcement as of 1/6/22 afternoon.

@ Expected NFL draft entry but has not announced yet.