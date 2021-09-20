Playing time breakdown: Rotation tightens again in surprisingly close GT game

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

There was only a select group who saw action on offense in Saturday's 14-8 Clemson win over Georgia Tech.

For a second time this season, only two tight ends played in Braden Galloway and Davis Allen, only three running backs were mixed in (more on that in a second), and in a season-first, there were no subs on the offensive line over 70 recorded snaps.

There is a clear pecking order at running back now by both production and snaps, with freshman 5-star Will Shipley emerging to take over half of the playing time (39 snaps), with Kobe Pace also in double-digits (20) and Lyn-J Dixon again on the outside-looking-in (7).

Justyn Ross saw a season-high 61 plays, with Joseph Ngata often paired beside him (56) and more rotation between Frank Ladson (41), EJ Williams (21) and Ajou Ajou (11).

On defense, LaVonta Bentley went from averaging less than double-digit snaps to a surprise start (with Baylon Spector a late scratch for injury) and 54 snaps with 13 tackles.

Sophomore defensive back Malcolm Greene also had to step in more (46 snaps) after Trenton Simpson's targeting foul and ejection shortly before the half.

Also of note, Nolan Turner made his return and logged 68 snaps, leaving few down the roster at that position. Joseph Charleston went from averaging about 20 snaps a game to playing only on special teams Saturday. Just how well Andrew Mukuba is playing, as a freshman, is also a factor with safety snaps (two pass breakups and tackles).

Clemson snaps breakdown: Georgia Tech

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 70 (189), Will Taylor 1 (8).

Running Back: Will Shipley 39 (81), Kobe Pace 20 (64), Lyn-J Dixon 7 (37),

Wide Receiver: Justyn Ross 61 (132), Joseph Ngata 56 (131), Frank Ladson Jr. 41 (116), EJ Williams 21 (82), Ajou Ajou 11 (50),

Tight end: Braden Galloway 40 (141), Davis Allen 34 (91).

Offensive Line: Walker Parks 70 (188), Will Putnam 70 (188), Jordan McFadden 70 (186), Matt Bockhorst 70 (185), Marcus Tate 70 (169).

Defense

Defensive End: Xavier Thomas 46 (97), Myles Murphy 44 (99), KJ Henry 25 (58), Justin Mascoll 24 (57).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 51 (71), Bryan Bresee 47 (111), Ruke Orhorhoro 31 (97), Tré Williams 11 (58), Etinosa Reuben 1 (15).

Linebacker: James Skalski 73 (164), LaVonta Bentley 54 (72), Trenton Simpson& 22 (101) Keith Maguire 16 (34), Barrett Carter 3 (17).

DB (CB/S/NB): Mario Goodrich 72 (141), Andrew Booth Jr. 69 (139), Nolan Turner 68 (68), Andrew Mukuba 64 (138), RJ Mickens 15 (43), Tyler Venables 11 (36), Jalyn Phillips 9 (64), Fred Davis II 8 (41), Sheridan Jones 6 (116).

Special teams-only: S Joseph Charleston (55), CB Nate Wiggins (25), WR Beaux Collins (24), S Ray Thornton (19), DT Payton Page (14), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), LB Sergio Allen (13), WR Dacari Collins (12), RB Darien Rencher (12), WR Will Swinney (12), WR Will Brown (6).

Did not play (on depth chart): LB Baylon Spector# (75), OL Paul Tchio (52), OL Mitchell Mayes (33), OL Trent Howard (26), DE Kevin Swint (24), DE Regan Upshaw (21), OL Hunter Rayburn (21), Kane Patterson (16), QB Taisun Phommachanh (15), OT Bryn Tucker (15), RB Michel Dukes (15), DT Darnell Jefferies (17), WR Troy Stellato (11), DE Greg Williams (11), OT Tristan Leigh (10), QB Hunter Helms (7), TE Jake Briningstool (5), DT DeMonte Capehart (4), LB Jake Venables# (4), C Ryan Linthicum (3), TE Jaelyn Lay (2).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (3), OG Marcus Tate (3), DEF Barrett Carter (3), RB Will Shipley (3), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (3), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (3), DT Payton Page (3), CB Nate Wiggins (3), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)^, OL Tristan Leigh (1), WR Dacari Collins (1), WR Troy Stellato (1), C Ryan Linthicum (1), WR Beaux Collins (1), TE Jake Briningstool (1), DE Cade Denhoff (0), RB Phil Mafah (0), DE Zaire Patterson (0).

& Ejected for targeting toward the end of the first half.

# Ruled out in pregame with injury.

^ Will redshirt due to injury.