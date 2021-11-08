Playing time breakdown: Rotation tight again in comeback road win
Clemson picked its spots with young players and kept a pretty tight rotation overall in the 30-24 win at Louisville on Saturday.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers played their starting offensive line the entire game with Jordan McFadden and Walker Parks at tackle, Mason Trotter and Marcus Tate at guard and Hunter Rayburn at center for 70 snaps. Normal starting right guard Will Putnam was out after an injury in the FSU game the week before (ankle; game-time decision).

The Tigers' defensive backs saw the most rotation and action with primarily a 5-DB look, with freshman RJ Mickens logging the most plays (71; eight tackles) and Nolan Turner not far behind (68). Tyler Venables had made two starts at safety but he was on the unavailable list for Saturday (flu).

Also notable among freshmen, linebacker Barrett Carter only saw special teams snaps and defensive tackle Payton Page was not on the travel roster. At receiver, Beaux Collins topped 40 snaps for the third time in five games (45) with his second career start. Fellow freshman receiver Dacari Collins logged his most snaps of the season (16).

Clemson snaps breakdown: Louisville

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 62 (575), Taisun Phommachanh 9 (39).

Running Back: Will Shipley 42 (252), Phil Mafah 19 (99), Kobe Pace 8% (196).

Wide Receiver: Justyn Ross 60 (454), Beaux Collins 45 (224, Joseph Ngata 41 (395), Dacari Collins 16 (45), EJ Williams 11 (213), Ajou Ajou 10 (210), Will Swinney 2 (20).

Tight end: Davis Allen 58 (327), Sage Ennis 17 (142), Jake Briningstool 7 (25).

Offensive Line: Jordan McFadden 70 (595), Walker Parks 70 (585), Marcus Tate 70 (449), Hunter Rayburn 70 (232), Mason Trotter 70 (234).

Defense

Defensive End: Xavier Thomas 53 (396), Myles Murphy 47 (390), KJ Henry 23 (216), Justin Mascoll 15 (171), Kevin Swint 3 (42).

Defensive Tackle: Tyler Davis 44 (178), Ruke Orhorhoro 32 (359), Tré Williams 4 (225) Etinosa Reuben 1 (121).

Linebacker: James Skalski 69 (514), Trenton Simpson 62 (387), Baylon Spector 53 (452),

DB (CB/S/NB): RJ Mickens 71 (270), Nolan Turner 68 (470), Mario Goodrich 50 (389), Andrew Mukuba 44 (384), Sheridan Jones 44 (290), Jalyn Phillips 30 (260), Andrew Booth Jr.% 22 (465), Fred Davis 21 (92), Malcolm Greene 9 (133), Nate Wiggins 3 (78).

Special teams-only: LB LaVonta Bentley (138), LB Barrett Carter (118), LB Kane Patterson (36), LB Keith Maguire (35), DB Ray Thornton (29), DE Regan Upshaw (21), DT Darnell Jefferies (17), OL Bryn Tucker (15), RB Darien Rencher (14), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), LB Sergio Allen (13).

On game’s unavailable list (players on that week’s depth chart not playing): S Tyler Venables (195).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced season-long injury): Will Putnam% (432), WR Frank Ladson Jr.% (137), OL Paul Tchio (101) DT Payton Page (45). OL Mitchell Mayes (45), OL Trent Howard (29), TE Jaelyn Lay (18), WR Troy Stellato (11), DE Greg Williams (11), OT Tristan Leigh (10), QB Hunter Helms (7), DT DeMonte Capehart (4), C Ryan Linthicum (3).

--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (9), OG Marcus Tate (9), DEF Barrett Carter (9), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (9), CB Nate Wiggins (9), DT Payton Page (8), RB Will Shipley (7), WR Beaux Collins (7), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), RB Phil Mafah (5), WR Dacari Collins (5), TE Jake Briningstool (4), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (1), WR Troy Stellato (1), C Ryan Linthicum (1), DE Cade Denhoff (0), DE Zaire Patterson (0).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.


