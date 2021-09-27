Playing time breakdown: Defensive depth tested with lengthy time on field

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson doesn't typically go deep defensively into the bench in close games, but injuries made that a necessity in Raleigh Saturday.

Already down Tyler Davis going in (torn bicep), All-American candidate Bryan Bresee suffered a major knee injury in the third quarter, giving season-highs in snaps on the interior for Ruke Orhorhoro (73), Tré Williams (54), Etinosa Reuben (17) and Payton Page (10). Reuben was productive with three tackles in his more limited time, with defensive end Justin Foster also lining up inside and posting two total stops.

Projected NFL first-rounder Andrew Booth logged the most playing time (99 snaps) with six tackles.

After missing last week (hamstring), linebacker Baylon Spector came back and tallied 96 snaps, with LaVonta Bentley again a factor (58) and freshman 5-star Barrett Carter productive in his time (four tackles in 20 snaps). After missing the previous game's second half for targeting, Trenton Simpson totaled eight tackles in 59 snaps.

On offense, a notable factor was rotation on the offensive line, with Paul Tchio getting the start and going over 40 plays (42) and Hunter Rayburn mixing in at left guard as well (11).

With drives short, only two running backs mixed in with Will Shipley, who will be out due to injury now for the near future, getting the bulk of snaps (40; Kobe Pace the only other RB in with nine snaps).

After Frank Ladson was third in snaps against Georgia Tech (41), EJ Williams moved into that third role this week (28), with Ladson going 17 plays. Ladson had the lone catch between the two for minus-1 yards.

Clemson snaps breakdown: NC State

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 51 (240), Taisun Phommachanh (1).

Running Back: Will Shipley^ 40 (121), Kobe Pace 9 (73).

Wide Receiver: Justyn Ross 46 (178), Joseph Ngata 42 (173), EJ Williams 28 (110), Frank Ladson Jr. 17 (133), Ajou Ajou 8 (58), Will Taylor 6 (14), Beaux Collins 2 (26).

Tight end: Davis Allen 28 (119), Braden Galloway 20 (128).

Offensive Line: Walker Parks 53 (241), Will Putnam 53 (241), Jordan McFadden 53 (239), Matt Bockhorst 53 (238), Paul Tchio 42 (94), Hunter Rayburn 11 (32).

Defense

Defensive End: Myles Murphy 61 (160), Xavier Thomas 56 (153), KJ Henry 40 (98), Justin Foster 39 (77), Justin Mascoll 10 (67).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 73 (170), Tré Williams 54 (112), Bryan Bresee^ 43 (154), Etinosa Reuben 17 (32), Payton Page 10 (24).

Linebacker: Baylon Spector 96 (171), James Skalski^ 19 (183), LaVonta Bentley 58 (130), Trenton Simpson 59 (163) Barrett Carter 20 (37), Kane Patterson 20 (36), Jake Venables 2 (6), Keith Maguire 1 (35).

DB (CB/S/NB): Andrew Booth Jr. 99 (238), Nolan Turner 76 (144), Andrew Mukuba 70 (208), Sheridan Jones 55 (106), Mario Goodrich 38 (179), RJ Mickens 31 (74), Tyler Venables 24 (60), Jalyn Phillips 13 (77), Joseph Charleston 11 (66).

Special teams-only: OL Marcus Tate (169), CB Nate Wiggins (25), WR Beaux Collins (24), DE Regan Upshaw (21), S Ray Thornton (19), RB Michel Dukes (15), DT Payton Page (14), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), TE Sage Ennis (13), LB Sergio Allen (13), WR Dacari Collins (12), RB Darien Rencher (12), WR Will Swinney (12).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced season-long injury): DB Malcom Greene (70), OL Mitchell Mayes (33), OL Trent Howard (26), DE Kevin Swint (24), OT Bryn Tucker (15), DT Darnell Jefferies (17), WR Troy Stellato (11), DE Greg Williams (11), OT Tristan Leigh (10), QB Hunter Helms (7), TE Jake Briningstool (5), DT DeMonte Capehart (4), C Ryan Linthicum (3), TE Jaelyn Lay (2).

On game’s unavailable list (players on that week’s depth chart not playing): CB Fred Davis% (41), DT Tyler Davis# (71).--

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (4), OG Marcus Tate (4), DEF Barrett Carter (4), RB Will Shipley (4), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (4), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (4), DT Payton Page (4), CB Nate Wiggins (4), WR Beaux Collins (2), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (1), WR Dacari Collins (1), WR Troy Stellato (1), C Ryan Linthicum (1), TE Jake Briningstool (1), DE Cade Denhoff (0), RB Phil Mafah (0), DE Zaire Patterson (0).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

^ Missed significant snaps due to injury.

% Out with injury per Dabo Swinney.

# Suffered torn bicep in GT game.