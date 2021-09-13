Playing time breakdown: Debuts aplenty in Clemson's home opener

Clemson played over a hundred Tigers in all Saturday, and in that group, many made their season debut.

A good number of that group were freshmen, but not all, including notably sophomore cornerback Fred Davis, who led all defensive backs with 33 snaps, and junior running back Michel Dukes, who was held out of fall camp for unspecified reasons (15 snaps; fumble). Neither had any type of announced suspension for the opener.

The blowout win over SC State provided opportunities to rest starters and gave double-digit snaps to a number of underclassmen, including defensive end Kevin Swint (24), defensive tackle Payton Page (12), linebacker/DB Barrett Carter (13), tight end Sage Ennis (13), linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (10).

Trotter was highly productive with his time, with five tackles and a sack.

Defensive end Justin Foster was held out due to problems with allergies, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said postgame.

Clemson snaps breakdown: SC State

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense)

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 53 (119), Taisun Phommachanh 15 (15), Hunter Helms 7 (7), Will Taylor 6 (7).

Running Back: Will Shipley 23 (42), Kobe Pace 16 (44), Michel Dukes 15 (15), Lyn-J Dixon 12 (30), Darien Rencher 12 (12).

Wide Receiver: Joseph Ngata 30 (75), Frank Ladson 28 (45), Justyn Ross 27 (71), Beaux Collins 24 (24), Ajou Ajou 23 (39), EJ Williams 21 (61), Dacari Collins 12 (12), Will Swinney 12 (12), Troy Stellato 11 (11), Will Brown 6 (6).

Tight end: Braden Galloway 33 (68), Davis Allen 29 (57), Sage Ennis 13 (13), Luke Price 6 (6), Jaelyn Lay 2 (2).

Offensive Line: Walker Parks 51 (118), Marcus Tate 51 (99), Will Putnam 51 (118), Jordan McFadden 49 (116), Matt Bockhorst 48 (115), Paul Tchio 33 (52), Mitchell Mayes 33 (33), Trent Howard 26 (26), Hunter Rayburn 21 (21), Bryn Tucker 15 (15), Tristan Leigh 10 (10), Dietrick Pennington 4 (4), Ryan Linthicum 3 (3).

Defense

Defensive End: Kevin Swint 24 (24), Myles Murphy 20 (55), Regan Upshaw 21 (21), Xavier Thomas 20 (51), KJ Henry 14 (33), Justin Mascoll 13 (33), Greg Williams 11 (11).

Defensive Tackle: Bryan Bresee 20 (64), Tyler Davis 20 (20), Ruke Orhorhoro 18 (66), Tré Williams 19 (47), Etinosa Reuben 14 (14), Payton Page 12 (14), Darnell Jefferies 10 (17), DeMonte Capehart 4 (4).

Linebacker: Trenton Simpson 30 (82), James Skalski 29 (91), Baylon Spector 24 (75), Keith Maguire 17 (18). Kane Patterson 15 (16), Jake Venables 15 (16), Barrett Carter 13 (14), Sergio Allen 13 (13), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. 13 (13), LaVonta Bentley 8 (18).

DB (CB/S/NB): Fred Davis II 33 (33), RJ Mickens 28 (28), Sheridan Jones 27 (45), Nate Wiggins 25 (25), Tyler Venables 24 (25), Jalyn Phillips 21 (55), Mario Goodrich 18 (69), Andrew Mukuba 15 (74), Ray Thornton III 19 (19), Joseph Charleston 13 (43), Malcolm Greene 12 (24), Andrew Booth 9 (70).

Did not play (on depth chart or 2020 starter) DE Justin Foster (23), S Lannden Zanders (5), S Nolan Turner.

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (2), OG Marcus Tate (2), DEF Barrett Carter (2), RB Will Shipley (2), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (2), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (2), DT Payton Page (2), CB Nate Wiggins (2), OG Dietrick Pennington (1), OL Tristan Leigh (1), WR Dacari Collins (1), WR Troy Stellato (1), WR Beaux Collins (1), TE Jake Briningstool (1), C Ryan Linthicum (1), DE Cade Denhoff (0), RB Phil Mafah (0), DE Zaire Patterson (0).

On preliminary count, Clemson played 102 players in today's game, the third-most in Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s tenure (111 vs. Charlotte in 2019; 105 vs. Wofford in 2019). — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 12, 2021