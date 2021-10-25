Playing time breakdown: Clemson offense depth continues to be tested

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Four receivers who hadn't topped 20 snaps this season played multiple snaps Saturday, while a bigger role continued to be carved out for sophomore Ajou Ajou and freshman Beaux Collins.

Clemson's injured list there featured three starters or co-starters from the preseason depth chart in EJ Williams, Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata, which made the Tigers go pretty far down the depth chart. Both of Dabo Swinney's sons and former walk-ons, Drew Swinney and Will Swinney, saw a pair of rare snaps in ACC action on Saturday.

Collins (55) and Ajou (52) picked up on increased playing time at Syracuse with starts Saturday.

Injuries on the O-line and at tight end brought more action for Marcus Tate (47), Sage Ennis (21) and Jake Briningstool (4).

On defense, Clemson's depth in the secondary showed out with 11 players logging double-digit snaps.

Clemson snaps breakdown: Pittsburgh

(Players' snaps assigned positionally by place on the depth chart below; the initial participation report is provided by Clemson and represents all non-special teams snaps; season totals in parentheses; this breakdown notes all depth chart contributors and select scholarship players)

Offense

Quarterback: DJ Uiagalelei 52 (437), Taisun Phommachanh 13 (30).

Running Back: Will Shipley 33 (154), Kobe Pace 22 (188), Phil Mafah 9 (60).

Wide Receiver: Justyn Ross 57 (327), Beaux Collins 55 (153), Ajou Ajou 52 (187), Will Brown 13 (22), Dacari Collins 7 (26), Will Swinney 2 (14), Drew Swinney 2 (13).

Tight end: Davis Allen 41 (222), Sage Ennis 21 (104), Jake Briningstool 4 (9), Braden Galloway% 2 (132).

Offensive Line: Jordan McFadden 65 (449), Walker Parks 65 (357), Will Putnam 65 (357), Marcus Tate 47 (317), Mason Trotter 62 (139), Matt Bockhorst% 19 (390), Trent Howard 3 (29).

Defense

Defensive End: Xavier Thomas 61 (302), Myles Murphy 47 (300), Justin Mascoll 33 (139), KJ Henry 31 (178), Kevin Swint 3 (35).

Defensive Tackle: Ruke Orhorhoro 41 (294), Etinosa Reuben 39 (113), Tré Williams 38 (215), Tyler Davis 25 (96), Payton Page 10 (43).

Linebacker: James Skalski 74 (403), Baylon Spector 32 (340), Barrett Carter 46 (108), Trenton Simpson 17 (191).

DB (CB/S/NB): Nolan Turner 84 (366), Andrew Booth Jr. 79 (394), Jalyn Phillips 71 (174), Mario Goodrich 63 (292), RJ Mickens 52 (175), Tyler Venables 24 (164), Malcolm Greene 20 (101), Fred Davis 20 (61), Sheridan Jones 13 (238), Andrew Mukuba 12 (315), Ray Thornton 10 (29), Nate Wiggins 5 (156).

Special teams-only: LB LaVonta Bentley (138), LB Kane Patterson (36), LB Keith Maguire (35). DE Regan Upshaw (21), RB Darien Rencher (14), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (13), DT DeMonte Capehart (4).

On game’s unavailable list (players on that week’s depth chart not playing): WR Frank Ladson Jr.% (137), WR Joseph Ngata% (294), LB Jake Venables% (6), WR E.J. Williams% (156).

Did not play (on depth chart or select scholarship players with no announced season-long injury): OL Paul Tchio (100), OL Hunter Rayburn (100), DL Justin Foster (93), OL Mitchell Mayes (45), TE Jaelyn Lay (18), DT Darnell Jefferies (17), OL Bryn Tucker (15), LB Sergio Allen (13), WR Troy Stellato (11), DE Greg Williams (11), OT Tristan Leigh (10), QB Hunter Helms (7), DT DeMonte Capehart (4), C Ryan Linthicum (3).

True freshman participation* (tracking for 4-game redshirt rule): S Andrew Mukuba (7), OG Marcus Tate (7), DEF Barrett Carter (7), LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (7), DT Payton Page (7), CB Nate Wiggins (7), QB/WR/PR Will Taylor (5), RB Will Shipley (5), WR Beaux Collins (5), RB Phil Mafah (3), WR Dacari Collins (3), TE Jake Briningstool (2), OG Dietrick Pennington (1)*, OL Tristan Leigh (1), WR Troy Stellato (1), C Ryan Linthicum (1), DE Cade Denhoff (0), , DE Zaire Patterson (0).

* Redshirting this season due to injury.

% Announced as out with injury by Dabo Swinney or injured in-game.