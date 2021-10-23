Pitt coach says Panthers should have won by more in "signature win"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 23, Sat 20:29
Pittsburgh head coach Patt Narduzzi spoke to the media following his team's 27-17 victory over Clemson on Saturday.

The Panthers improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC in the win over the Tigers, who fell to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.

Narduzzi called it a signature win in a game he feels his team should have had more points.

"Couldn't be prouder of our football team just going out there and playing like they did," he said. "That's a good football team that they beat today. Probably should have beat them by another 14, to be honest with you. There were some critical errors.

"First off I want to thank the crowd out there today. They were outstanding. That Panther Pitt (student section), I'm not sure if I've seen them like that. Really stayed all four quarters. Said we needed them to get it done and they take part in this win. It's everybody involved. It takes everybody. I was really proud of that crowd.

"Our kids played hard, played tough. They had too many penalties again, for whatever reason... Just proud of our football team. Love those guys in there. They fight. Just fired up. Signature win for Pitt. We talked about that. They got it done. A lot of big plays."

Narduzzi said it was a big win for the program.

“It's a big game for our kids. I didn't make one tackle, I didn't make a catch, I didn't make a block. It's about our kids. They make the plays,” he said. “I didn't do anything out there. Just bring all the dogs out in the fight. Again, it's all about the players. Players make plays. Coaches coach, players play. Our kids are out there playing their tails off and having fun.”

Narduzzi went on to say that Clemson’s defensive line didn’t affect quarterback Kenny Pickett, who only got hit if “he wanted to.”

“The O-line, it starts up front with those guys, and the D-line for that matter. Can't say enough about them. (Offensive line) Coach Borbley has done a heck of a job coaching those guys up, protecting the quarterback,” he said. “Kenny didn't get hit very often. If he did, it is because he wanted to. He likes to get hit, too. But the O-line has done a nice job.”

Narduzzi said putting DJ Uiagalelei on the bench after the shovel pass that was returned for a touchdown gave Pitt the momentum it needed.

“I would say when SirVocea (Dennis) intercepted that shovel pass for a touchdown, there was a little momentum there, a big-time play,” he said. “Put their quarterback on the bench. That was a turning point, I think.”

