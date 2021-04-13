PHOTOS: Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry get married Part 3
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 1:05 PM
Congratulations to Trevor and Marissa!
Congratulations to Trevor and Marissa!

Back because of popular demand, more wedding photos from Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry.

The young couple was married in Bluffton, South Carolina on Saturday.

Several pics and even a short wedding video has been released to the public this week.

Now, there are a few new pictures of the wedding party at the event including former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice, Darien Rencher, K.J. Henry, and others.

Once again, congratulations to Trevor and Marissa on their marriage!

Check out the new pics (10 in total):

