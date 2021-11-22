PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 48 Wake Forest 27
by - 2021 Nov 22, Mon 12:15

Check out our photo gallery from Clemson football's 48-27 win over Wake Forest.

Clemson 48 Wake Forest 27
View All 257 Photos>

TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 114,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.

To search TigerNet Photos enter a player's name or team in the search box below and click search. If you put multiple names, it will show you photos that include BOTH people.

Search our photo gallery: Search

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update in South Carolina week
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-South Carolina projections
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
WATCH: James Skalski emotional after being asked about his dad
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest