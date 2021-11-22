|
PHOTO GALLERY: Clemson 48 Wake Forest 27
|2021 Nov 22, Mon 12:15-
Check out our photo gallery from Clemson football's 48-27 win over Wake Forest.
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 114,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.
To search TigerNet Photos enter a player's name or team in the search box below and click search. If you put multiple names, it will show you photos that include BOTH people.
Search our photo gallery:
Tags: Clemson Football