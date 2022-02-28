Phil Steele projects Clemson ranking inside preseason top-5

Longtime college football pundit Phil Steele sees Clemson as a preseason Playoff favorite.

Steele projects Clemson to start the season ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press poll, in a top quartet led by Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.

He says he's pegged the AP preseason top-10 each of the last four years and 96% of the time over the last 13.

Clemson's lone scheduled foe in the top-10 is Notre Dame, at No. 6, where the Tigers travel for a Nov. 5 game.

Clemson was ranked No. 3 to start last season by the AP.

The 2021-22 campaign, which finished 10-3 after a Cheez-It Bowl win, snapped a run from 2016-20 that the Tigers had both been ranked preseason and finished in the AP top-5.