PFF projects Clemson's National Championship chances

TigerNet Staff by

Pro Football Focus released its 130-team preseason rankings and Playoff projections on Tuesday, where Clemson is rated second-best in both.

Their model gives the Tigers a 17 percent chance to bring home a third national title in six seasons, which trails only Alabama (23%) and is joined just by Ohio State in double-digits nationally (13%).

"Like Alabama, Clemson lost significant pieces to the NFL. But unlike Alabama, we were able to see the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence last year in D.J. Uiagalelei," PFF analyzed, "who in 124 dropbacks earned a 77.6 passing grade, making five big-time throws while generating zero turnover-worthy plays (and no interceptions, to boot). The market is super heavy on the Tigers to win the ACC (-835), which is a bit steep, but they should be in the mix come December, as they always are."

PFF projects a top-5 of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Oklahoma. The Tigers are set to open with Georgia in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m./ABC).

"Georgia is the first team in these rankings with a returning quarterback, and even then, all optimism is largely based on a 128-dropback sample size for JT Daniels in 2020," PFF said. "He was wonderful in such a stint, though, earning an 87.4 grade while producing just six turnover-worthy plays. He’ll miss wide receiver George Pickens for at least some of the season due to an offseason ACL injury, but Kearis Jackson, the Bulldogs' leading receiver by a yard in 2020, returns and should offer some significant punch from the slot in 2021."

North Carolina is second-best out of the ACC in 11th, with Miami (18th) and Pitt (23rd) joining them in the top-25.

Other FBS non-conference foes checked in with the lower tier in South Carolina at 73rd and UConn, 103rd.