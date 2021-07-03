Paul Finebaum: "Urban Meyer is going to flame out"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars should be one of the most entertaining and improved teams in 2021.

They have their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, an explosive rookie running back in Travis Etienne, and a new head coach in Urban Meyer.

The Jaguars were fined $200,000 this week, plus Meyer was penalized $100,000 for an OTA violation that stemmed from a June 1 practice that went against CBA rules (11-on-11 contact).

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum doesn't really believe in Meyer with the following remarks.

“I’ll try not to sound like a broken record, but this is not going to work,” Finebaum said. “It may work short-term because he has Trevor Lawrence, and you can hold a team, but ultimately, Urban Meyer is going to flame out. You laid it out very eloquently there; it’s already happening. This guy does not get along with rules. He does not like to be told what to do. It didn’t work at Florida when he fled, it didn’t work at Ohio State when he battled that administration and finally walked off, or was pushed out, and it’s not going to work here.”

ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott agreed with Finebaum's take on Meyer.

“This is a guy that can’t color within the lines,” Scott said. “He’s a guy that thinks he can operate above the rules. He’s always operated above the rules."