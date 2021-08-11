Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 11, Wed 18:48
Finebaum is putting Clemson on upset alert against Georgia
Finebaum is putting Clemson on upset alert against Georgia

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin show on Tuesday talking about his impressions of the preseason poll that had Alabama No.1 followed by Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has more locker room material for his Tigers as Finebaum put Clemson on upset alert against Georgia on September 4.

"I think Clemson is too high," Finebaum said. "I’m not buying Clemson this year. I think they’ll lose to Georgia in the first game. Then they have really nowhere to go because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule."

Finebaum proceeded to talk about Clemson's defense and how they looked 'very vulnerable' at times last season.

"I didn’t like the way Clemson finished last season," he said. "I thought their defense was very vulnerable. "I don’t think the quarterback swap is going to be that big of a deal because they have really great wide receivers. D.J. is not Trevor Lawrence but he’s still very good. To me, the defense has trailed off ever so slightly the last two years and I think that's their issue."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts
Former Clemson QB released by Argonauts
Clemson freshman, Tiger transfers land on ESPN top-50 newcomers list
Clemson freshman, Tiger transfers land on ESPN top-50 newcomers list
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 40) Author
spacer TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 TigerNet News
spacer In other news… water is wet***
 root
spacer Re: In other news… water is wet***
 prescotttiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 ddclemson
spacer I'm Buying From His Dark Hollow Soulless Gaze That
 morbidtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 Valley Boy
spacer Inquiing minds want to know
 ptidon
spacer this year...?
 WillardTFrog®
spacer his act is so stale***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Georgia offense be like
 Mylo
spacer Re: Georgia offense be like
 CUintheValley85®
spacer Re: Georgia offense be like
 ddclemson
spacer Perfect!!!***
 ClemsonAlex
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 Sterling007
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 aroseforthehall
spacer 2 weeks is "quite some time"...***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 Greg5360
spacer FBomb didn't buy Clemson in 2018 either
 TigerCook®
spacer Yea, his 4th quarter broadcast... maybe 10 words.***
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year" - good
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 ValorTiger
spacer Imagine me doing my best James Brown...
 RickyC78
spacer He aint wrong, on the past 2 yrs
 xtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 tigerpsy
spacer who? Never heard of her.******
 1portroyalty®
spacer Ok young paddawans...time to run a side by side video of
 Spud
spacer LoL! That was like killin' 2 birds with one stone....***
 Spud
spacer Haha...followed by a rim shot!***
 Spud
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 QBVII
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 westerntigerfan
spacer Paula who?
 Mike28712
spacer You could not "buy" the Tigers for billions, Fiendbum!
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"
 mdfosse
spacer He looks like a creepy old ####### in that pic...***
 GSCtiger®
Read all 40 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest