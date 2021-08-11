Paul Finebaum: "I'm not buying Clemson this year"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Zubin show on Tuesday talking about his impressions of the preseason poll that had Alabama No.1 followed by Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has more locker room material for his Tigers as Finebaum put Clemson on upset alert against Georgia on September 4.

"I think Clemson is too high," Finebaum said. "I’m not buying Clemson this year. I think they’ll lose to Georgia in the first game. Then they have really nowhere to go because they play a rather pedestrian ACC schedule."

Finebaum proceeded to talk about Clemson's defense and how they looked 'very vulnerable' at times last season.

"I didn’t like the way Clemson finished last season," he said. "I thought their defense was very vulnerable. "I don’t think the quarterback swap is going to be that big of a deal because they have really great wide receivers. D.J. is not Trevor Lawrence but he’s still very good. To me, the defense has trailed off ever so slightly the last two years and I think that's their issue."