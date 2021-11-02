|
Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
|Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:28 PM-
Clemson was not ranked by the College Football Playoff committee for the first time since those rankings were installed in the 2014 season.
At 5-3 overall with a mathematical shot at the ACC crown still, the bowl projections abound for the Tigers, who look to clinch eligibility this weekend at Louisville (Clemson's a 4-point favorite).
ESPN’s bowl projections are split by coast ($) with one projection to San Diego, California’s Holiday Bowl versus Arizona State (Dec. 28) and another to New York City’s Pinstripe Bowl versus Purdue (Dec. 29).
CBS picks the Tigers staying closer to home by bookending the season in Charlotte with a date against Mizzou in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30).
The Athletic ($) and also Athlon project Florida and Clemson in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31). College Football News also picks a Gator Bowl destination against Kentucky.
Action Network’s Brett McMurphy also predicts Clemson to the state of Florida versus Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29).
247Sports sends Clemson to the far edge of the Lone Star State to El Paso’s Sun Bowl against Utah (Dec. 31).
The last non-New Year’s Six bowl Clemson played in was the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl, in 2014, with the Russell Athletic Bowl.
The first Playoff rankings featured the three teams that beat Clemson with Georgia at No. 1, NC State at No. 19 and Pitt at No. 25.
CFP Rankings - Nov. 2
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Wake Forest
10. Notre Dame
11. OKlahoma State
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Ole Miss
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. NC State
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Fresno State
24. San Diego State
25. Pittsburgh