Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
by - Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 7:28 PM
Clemson could go anywhere from NYC to San Diego for postseason action.
Clemson could go anywhere from NYC to San Diego for postseason action.

Clemson was not ranked by the College Football Playoff committee for the first time since those rankings were installed in the 2014 season.

At 5-3 overall with a mathematical shot at the ACC crown still, the bowl projections abound for the Tigers, who look to clinch eligibility this weekend at Louisville (Clemson's a 4-point favorite).

ESPN’s bowl projections are split by coast ($) with one projection to San Diego, California’s Holiday Bowl versus Arizona State (Dec. 28) and another to New York City’s Pinstripe Bowl versus Purdue (Dec. 29).

CBS picks the Tigers staying closer to home by bookending the season in Charlotte with a date against Mizzou in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30).

The Athletic ($) and also Athlon project Florida and Clemson in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31). College Football News also picks a Gator Bowl destination against Kentucky.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy also predicts Clemson to the state of Florida versus Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29).

247Sports sends Clemson to the far edge of the Lone Star State to El Paso’s Sun Bowl against Utah (Dec. 31).

The last non-New Year’s Six bowl Clemson played in was the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl, in 2014, with the Russell Athletic Bowl.

The first Playoff rankings featured the three teams that beat Clemson with Georgia at No. 1, NC State at No. 19 and Pitt at No. 25.

CFP Rankings - Nov. 2

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. OKlahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pittsburgh

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 19) Author
spacer TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 Valley Boy
spacer Tell 'em u6c coot, no one knows losing better than you
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: Tell 'em u6c coot, no one knows losing better than you
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 Clemgalalways®
spacer As long as its a Bowl where we play Coastal Carolina ...
 OhWiseOne®
spacer Re: As long as its a Bowl where we play Coastal Carolina ...
 cetiger99
spacer Re: As long as its a Bowl where we play Coastal Carolina ...
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: As long as its a Bowl where we play Coastal Carolina ...
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer If we (Clemson) have any say in where we go bowling, I see
 76er®
spacer Re: If we (Clemson) have any say in where we go bowling, I see
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 outlaw1081
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 Greg5360
spacer Re: TNET: Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer On this season which I have fully excepted....Like to see
 NCLakeTiger
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest