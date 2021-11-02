Out of Playoff rankings, no consensus on Clemson’s likely bowl destination

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson was not ranked by the College Football Playoff committee for the first time since those rankings were installed in the 2014 season.

At 5-3 overall with a mathematical shot at the ACC crown still, the bowl projections abound for the Tigers, who look to clinch eligibility this weekend at Louisville (Clemson's a 4-point favorite).

ESPN’s bowl projections are split by coast ($) with one projection to San Diego, California’s Holiday Bowl versus Arizona State (Dec. 28) and another to New York City’s Pinstripe Bowl versus Purdue (Dec. 29).

CBS picks the Tigers staying closer to home by bookending the season in Charlotte with a date against Mizzou in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30).

The Athletic ($) and also Athlon project Florida and Clemson in Jacksonville’s Gator Bowl (Dec. 31). College Football News also picks a Gator Bowl destination against Kentucky.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy also predicts Clemson to the state of Florida versus Iowa State in Orlando’s Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29).

247Sports sends Clemson to the far edge of the Lone Star State to El Paso’s Sun Bowl against Utah (Dec. 31).

The last non-New Year’s Six bowl Clemson played in was the predecessor to the Cheez-It Bowl, in 2014, with the Russell Athletic Bowl.

The first Playoff rankings featured the three teams that beat Clemson with Georgia at No. 1, NC State at No. 19 and Pitt at No. 25.

CFP Rankings - Nov. 2

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. OKlahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pittsburgh