One Tiger ranked in PFF top-50 players in college football

Clemson landed one in a ranking of the top-50 players in college football by a national outlet this week.

Pro Football Focus projects Justyn Ross as the 20th-best player in college football this season.

"The 6-foot-4 wideout earns his keep on vertical routes He established himself as one of the best deep threats in college football prior to 2020," PFF's Anthony Treash writes, "coming away with the third-most touchdowns on targets of 20-plus yards in 2018 and 2019 (11). His size comes in clutch on those passes, as he often bodies defensive backs in contested situations. Ross has hauled in nine of 13 such deep targets in his career. He isn’t uber-athletic, but he wins so often because of his physicality."

Ross sat out last season after a surgery on a spinal fusion and he returned to a practice in a non-contact role this spring. Full clearance for fall camp has not been announced as of yet for Ross.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is ranked No. 1 by PFF, with the top-5 filled out by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto and Cincinnati Ahmad Gardner.

Clemson had two on the PFF preseason list last year, with both in the top-5 in No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and No. 5 Travis Etienne.