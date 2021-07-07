One Tiger ranked in PFF top-50 players in college football
by - Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 11:32 AM
Ross looks to make an impact in his return after a season away from the field.
Ross looks to make an impact in his return after a season away from the field.

Clemson landed one in a ranking of the top-50 players in college football by a national outlet this week.

Pro Football Focus projects Justyn Ross as the 20th-best player in college football this season.

"The 6-foot-4 wideout earns his keep on vertical routes He established himself as one of the best deep threats in college football prior to 2020," PFF's Anthony Treash writes, "coming away with the third-most touchdowns on targets of 20-plus yards in 2018 and 2019 (11). His size comes in clutch on those passes, as he often bodies defensive backs in contested situations. Ross has hauled in nine of 13 such deep targets in his career. He isn’t uber-athletic, but he wins so often because of his physicality."

Ross sat out last season after a surgery on a spinal fusion and he returned to a practice in a non-contact role this spring. Full clearance for fall camp has not been announced as of yet for Ross.

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is ranked No. 1 by PFF, with the top-5 filled out by LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Oklahoma edge rusher Nik Bonitto and Cincinnati Ahmad Gardner.

Clemson had two on the PFF preseason list last year, with both in the top-5 in No. 1 Trevor Lawrence and No. 5 Travis Etienne.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list
5-star CB has Clemson in top schools list
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence's photoshoot
WATCH: Behind the scenes of Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence's photoshoot
New teammate says Trevor Lawrence has "once in a generation arm"
New teammate says Trevor Lawrence has "once in a generation arm"
One Tiger ranked in PFF top-50 players in college football
One Tiger ranked in PFF top-50 players in college football
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest