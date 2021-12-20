Omicron variant detected at Clemson
by - Monday, December 20, 2021, 2:18 PM
Ten COVID-19 positive samples were detected recently at Clemson
Ten COVID-19 positive samples were detected recently at Clemson

The University’s public health experts are monitoring COVID-19 throughout the holidays. We will keep the campus community continually informed of developments.

Ten COVID-19 positive samples detected by our on-campus lab and sent for further sequencing have been confirmed to contain the Omicron variant.

While the samples are de-identified, we can confirm they were obtained through both community and university testing.

The University strongly encourages anyone who wants and is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose to do so. You can read more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC and DHEC.

Infection rates on campus remained low throughout the Fall semester, and while most students, faculty and staff are away from campus, the University will continue to monitor community, local, state, and national trends and work with public health experts to determine any required adjustments for return to campus plans for the spring.

Comment on this story
Print   
Omicron variant detected at Clemson
Omicron variant detected at Clemson
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Iowa State projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Iowa State projections
WATCH: Former Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins catches TD pass, celebrates in style
WATCH: Former Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins catches TD pass, celebrates in style
WATCH: Cade Klubnik highlights from state championship win
WATCH: Cade Klubnik highlights from state championship win
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 75) Author
spacer TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 o2bnclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 nctigs
spacer Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 Manning_Tiger®
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 FutureDoc
spacer What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 SumGuard98
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 FutureDoc
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 uktiger1
spacer Link to where Manning_Tiger or I stated that COVID-19 was
 SumGuard98
spacer I'm glad its not bad flu, my demographic is safer with covid***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer It is a sad commentary on the reasoning abilities of the general public.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer By "natural method", do you mean both those who have had
 SumGuard98
spacer To use your approach - link to where he said anything about
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 BMWTiger94
spacer The case fatality rate is less than 2% in the US. (1.59%)
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 Thecatch2
spacer You’re right, he should consult objective sources such as Fox News and NewsMax instead.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Stop pretending you know what you are talking about.
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Re: Stop pretending you know what you are talking about.
 atkins007
spacer Good post. Valiant effort, but it won’t matter on this board.
 ElScorcho
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 Thecatch2
spacer Looks like one of your sources is VAERS or an alt-right site that pulls data from there.
 Judge Keller®
spacer start with VAERS***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 unfinished_sentenc
spacer Re: What exactly is wrong with what Manning_Tiger stated?
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 colemanfan
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 rhettfla
spacer A Citadel graduate, early 50s from my old neighborhood
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: A Citadel graduate, early 50s from my old neighborhood
 rhettfla
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 colemanfan
spacer 1/3rd of those who have had Covid have NO NATURAL IMMUNITY
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Are you in the MSM or with the Biden administration?
 CUTiger1989®
spacer As a recipient of 3 Covid vaccines and a flu shot, rest
 Chuckston T-Man
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: Also, if you don't get the vaccine and you do get the covid,
 gottigers81
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 Thecatch2
spacer Reporting on the proliferation of different strains
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 Stillapirate
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Told ya'll not to open that package from Iowa State....
 WEOWNUSC
spacer Re: Told ya'll not to open that package from Iowa State....
 u2mfl
spacer Re: Told ya'll not to open that package from Iowa State....
 Tamahawk
spacer I am willing to be the “Whatever reason”
 cu1981fans
spacer The way I understand it, the Omicron variant may be sort of
 Tigersense®
spacer CANCEL THE BASKETBALL SEASON!!!!!
 classof1994®
spacer We still play basketball ?
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Yeah, especially since all that money could be spent on footbawl!***
 Judge Keller®
spacer That’s just what Streeter named his new Offensive package
 geech72
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 outlaw1081
spacer So many healthy athletes
 Manning_Tiger®
spacer I heard it was detected over at the quad
 o2bnclemson
spacer saw***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Stop everything. We’re all gonna die!***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 sanwt
spacer Good verse. I must've heard it differently recently....
 o2bnclemson
spacer Yep, many folks certainly view Brandon as some sort of
 SumGuard98
spacer Well, there goes the 2022 season.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 Thecatch2
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 ESSOCU
spacer Common cold detected at Clemson
 Smack Daddy
spacer Re: Common cold detected at Clemson
 deroberts
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer all they did is state the fact that the variant was detected
 3timeTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Not important for health.... but we'll see how people react.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 HillBillyTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 T3Tiger®
spacer As Beach Billy would say: Now who didn' know DAT was
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 tigersincepell®
spacer WRONG BOARD, MORAN!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Omicron variant detected at Clemson
 atkins007
Read all 75 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest