Omicron variant detected at Clemson

The University’s public health experts are monitoring COVID-19 throughout the holidays. We will keep the campus community continually informed of developments.

Ten COVID-19 positive samples detected by our on-campus lab and sent for further sequencing have been confirmed to contain the Omicron variant.

While the samples are de-identified, we can confirm they were obtained through both community and university testing.

The University strongly encourages anyone who wants and is able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose to do so. You can read more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines from the CDC and DHEC.

Infection rates on campus remained low throughout the Fall semester, and while most students, faculty and staff are away from campus, the University will continue to monitor community, local, state, and national trends and work with public health experts to determine any required adjustments for return to campus plans for the spring.