Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables

Oklahoma fans came out in force to welcome their new head coach Brent Venables as he arrived at the airport in Norman.

Venables will be formally introduced at a celebration inside OU's Everest Training Center Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Everest Training Center is located one block east of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Brent Venables landed in Oklahoma & several thousand fans greeted the new Sooners head football coach at the airport. Coach Venables returns to Norman after 10 seasons as Clemson defensive coordinator.

Watch & listen to what Coach Venables had to say to the fans.

