Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
by - Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:12 PM
Oklahoma fans came out in force to welcome their new head coach Brent Venables as he arrived at the airport in Norman.

Venables will be formally introduced at a celebration inside OU's Everest Training Center Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Everest Training Center is located one block east of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

