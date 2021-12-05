|
Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
|Sunday, December 5, 2021, 11:12 PM-
Oklahoma fans came out in force to welcome their new head coach Brent Venables as he arrived at the airport in Norman.
Venables will be formally introduced at a celebration inside OU's Everest Training Center Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET. The Everest Training Center is located one block east of Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Brent Venables landed in Oklahoma & several thousand fans greeted the new Sooners head football coach at the airport. Coach Venables returns to Norman after 10 seasons as Clemson defensive coordinator.— Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) December 6, 2021
Watch & listen to what Coach Venables had to say to the fans.
??KWTV@wspa pic.twitter.com/4FfkCijOUq
Brent Venables #Sooners pic.twitter.com/qN0XDTU5QU— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 6, 2021
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. pic.twitter.com/LQhpN5kdsA— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 6, 2021
Welcome back, Brent Venables. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/QgPbypEp8r— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) December 6, 2021
New Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables has touched down ??— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 6, 2021
?? @jasonkerseypic.twitter.com/hCTeis9wPf
#SoonerNation is welcoming BV to Norman! pic.twitter.com/f2Br7dMZXu— Payton May (@paytonnmay) December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021
Brent Venables has arrived #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Hva6BTxTcY— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 6, 2021
The crowd gathered at the OU airport to welcome Brent Venables as the Sooners’ next Head Coach is larger than the average crowd for a USC home game. Boomer Sooner! https://t.co/eU7Fz3WlbG— Court W. (@sportcourt01) December 6, 2021
@NEWS9 my daughter out there since 5:30pm! pic.twitter.com/Swu0RvzDx8— christy galyean (@christygalyean) December 6, 2021