Oklahoma AD lands at GSP to finalize contract with Brent Venables

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables might be an Oklahoma Sooner again shorty.

Multiple outlets including ESPN have reported that Venables is expected to be named their new head coach.

TigerNet's David Hood staked out the Greenville-Spartanburg airport on Sunday afternoon and confirmed that Oklahoma officials landed with their private jet at 2:36 pm ET.

Hood asked for a quick statement from Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

"I figured you were," Castiglione smiled to Hood on being there when they landed. "Not going to give a statement now. We will in due time."

The group of Oklahoma officials including Castiglione, their social media team, and a few others got into a town car, presumably to meet with Venables to finalize his contract to be the next Sooner head coach.