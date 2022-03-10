Nuk Hopkins donates money for hometown mascot 'Claws'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A member of 'WRU' is giving back to his hometown.

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins donated money recently for a new Central Tigers' football mascot.

According to the Town of Central Facebook page, the Central Academy of the Arts students had a contest to name the mascot and decided on 'Claws.'

Solid name by the kiddos, and during Christmas, the new mascot can wear a Santa outfit and naturally be called "Santa Claws."