Nuk Hopkins donates money for hometown mascot 'Claws'
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Mar 10, Thu 13:10
Nuk Hopkins donated funds for Central's new mascot 'Claws'
Nuk Hopkins donated funds for Central's new mascot 'Claws'

A member of 'WRU' is giving back to his hometown.

Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins donated money recently for a new Central Tigers' football mascot.

According to the Town of Central Facebook page, the Central Academy of the Arts students had a contest to name the mascot and decided on 'Claws.'

Solid name by the kiddos, and during Christmas, the new mascot can wear a Santa outfit and naturally be called "Santa Claws."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Hunter Renfrow living in Swinney’s basement while in Clemson
Hunter Renfrow living in Swinney’s basement while in Clemson
Tigers take 12-0 record into weekend series
Tigers take 12-0 record into weekend series
Clemson softball home invitational sees time changes
Clemson softball home invitational sees time changes
Nuk Hopkins donates money for hometown mascot 'Claws'
Nuk Hopkins donates money for hometown mascot 'Claws'
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest