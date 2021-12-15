Notes on Clemson's 12 signees for 2022 football recruiting class

CLEMSON, S.C. — Upon the opening of the early signing period on Wednesday, a total of 12 players signed National Letters of Intent to play football at Clemson. The early signing period will conclude on Friday, Dec. 17, prior to National Signing Day on Feb. 2, 2022.

Included below are notes on Clemson’s class as well as bios on the program’s signees.

RANKINGS REPORT

- Clemson’s Wednesday signees include eight members of the Rivals250: QB Cade Klubnik, CB Jeadyn Lukus, OL Collin Sadler, CB Toriano Pride Jr., OL Blake Miller, WR Adam Randall, S Sherrod Covil Jr. and WR Antonio Williams.

- The group of signees also includes eight members of the ESPN300: CB Jeadyn Lukus, QB Cade Klubnik, WR Antonio Williams, OL Collin Sadler, WR Adam Randall, CB Toriano Pride Jr., S Sherrod Covil Jr. and OL Blake Miller.

- The group of signees also features six members of the 247Sports Top247: QB Cade Klubnik, CB Toriano Pride Jr., CB Jeadyn Lukus, WR Adam Randall, WR Antonio Williams and S Sherrod Covil Jr.

- Entering this year, Clemson's recruiting classes finished in the top 15 of at least one primary recruiting service (ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports) every year since 2011. Clemson is one of only seven schools to produce a Top 15 class in each of the previous 11 recruiting cycles, a group that also includes Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Ohio State. After that group, the next longest active streak of Top 15 classes prior to this cycle was six (Florida).

- To date, every signing class in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure except the Class of 2021 has won at least one ACC Championship. All nine classes from 2012-2020 earned at least one College Football Playoff berth.

PALMETTO PRIDE

- Clemson tapped into a talent-rich class in its own state this year, signing five players from the state of South Carolina: CB Jeadyn Lukus, WR Adam Randall, OL Collin Sadler, TE Josh Sapp, WR Antonio Williams

- With the additions of Randall (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and Williams (Irmo, S.C.), Clemson signed two in-state wide receivers in a single class for the first time since 2011, when Clemson signed Dorman’s Charone Peake and Adam Humphries, a duo that has gone on to combine for more than 325 receptions and more than 3,200 receiving yards in the NFL.

- Randall will be Clemson’s first receiver from the Myrtle Beach area since Hunter Renfrow (2014-18), who began his storied Clemson career as a walk-on.

- Sadler (Inman, S.C.) becomes the first in-state offensive lineman signed by Clemson since 2018, when the Tigers signed Spartanburg’s Jordan McFadden out of Dorman. McFadden has started every game for Clemson over the last two seasons and was a 2021 All-ACC selection.

GEOGRAPHICAL BREAKDOWN

- For the second straight cycle, the players comprising Clemson’s class came entirely from states that had previously produced Clemson signees under Dabo Swinney. Before signing exclusively from existing pipelines in 2021 and 2022, Swinney had added a new state in six straight years from 2015-20: Kentucky in 2020; California, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2019; Missouri in 2018; Indiana and Louisiana in 2017; Colorado, Kansas and Texas in 2016; and Massachusetts in 2015.

- Clemson added two players from the state of Florida: PK Robert Gunn (Seminole) and LB Wade Woodaz (Wesley Chapel), giving Clemson 18 Florida signees in the last four years. Clemson has now signed multiple players from Florida in four straight classes for the first time since 2013-16, when Clemson signed future NFL players Mackenzie Alexander, Jayron Kearse, Artavis Scott, Ray-Ray McCloud, Deon Cain and Trayvon Mullen, among others, from Florida.

- With the addition of S Sherrod Covil Jr. (Chesapeake, Va.), Clemson has now signed at least one player from Virginia in each of its last four classes for the first time since a seven-class streak from 1976-82. Clemson has signed eight players from Virginia since 2015, all but one of whom (OL Tristan Leigh) were defensive players. Included among that defensive group from Virginia are 2018 Ted Hendricks Award winner Clelin Ferrell (2015), 2019 Fiesta Bowl Defensive MVP Chad Smith (2015), current Philadelphia Eagle K’Von Wallace (2016) and current Tigers Sheridan Jones (2019) and Malcolm Greene (2020).

- Though he lists his hometown as St. Louis, Mo., CB Toriano Pride Jr. finished his high school career in East St. Louis, Ill., the first Illinois high school player to sign with Clemson since 2006.

- Since 1972, Clemson has signed student-athletes to football scholarships from 34 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

LONE STAR STATE STAR

- Cade Klubnik became Clemson’s second signing out of Austin, Texas in the last two years, joining 2021 Freshman All-American and ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Andrew Mukuba.

- Klubnik hails from Austin’s Westlake High School, which produced Super Bowl MVPs Drew Brees and Nick Foles, as well as NFL quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Westlake is one of only two high schools in the country to produce two different quarterbacks who started in Super Bowl victories; the other is Louisiana’s Isidore Newman (Peyton and Eli Manning).

- With the signings of Klubnik (2022), Mukuba (2021) and R.J. Mickens (2020), Clemson has now signed a player from Texas in three consecutive classes for the first time since 1989-91. Klubnik is the first Texas quarterback signed by Clemson since that 1989 class (Harlingen’s Garth Fennegan).

- According to consensus rankings from major recruiting services, Klubnik becomes Clemson’s fifth five-star quarterback signee in its last nine classes, joining Deshaun Watson (2014), Hunter Johnson (2017), Trevor Lawrence (2018) and DJ Uiagalelei (2020).

O-H TO C-U

- OL Blake Miller (Strongsville, Ohio) became Clemson’s third signee from Ohio since 2017.

- Both Ohio products preceding Miller at Clemson in recent years were offensive linemen who earned all-conference honors during their Clemson tenures. OL Matt Bockhorst (Cincinnati, Ohio) signed in 2017 and was a second-team All-ACC pick in 2020 who played in 47 career games at Clemson with 20 starts. OT Jackson Carman (Fairfield, Ohio) signed in 2018 and was a second-team All-American and All-ACC honoree who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

WELCOMING A LEGACY

- TE Josh Sapp (Greenville, S.C.) is the son of former Clemson letter-winner Patrick Sapp, who played both quarterback and outside linebacker in his time at Clemson from 1992-95 before becoming a second-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in 1996.

- The multi-talented elder Sapp led Clemson in pass efficiency in 1992 and 1993 then led Clemson in sacks on defense in 1995.

- The younger Sapp is the first son of a former Clemson letter-winner to sign with the Tigers since 2019, when Clemson inked WR Brannon Spector (son of WR Robbie Spector).

BRING A FRIEND

- For the second straight year, Clemson signed a pair of teammates from the same high school, adding Greenville (S.C.) High School’s Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp. Clemson has signed at least one pair of high school teammates in four out of its last five classes.

- 2022: Greenville (S.C.) HS (Collin Sadler and Josh Sapp)

- 2021: Westlake (Ga.) HS (Dacari Collins and Nate Wiggins)

- 2020: N/A

- 2019: Archer (Ga.) HS (Andrew Booth Jr. and Jalyn Phillips)

- 2018: South Pointe (S.C.) HS (Derion Kendrick and B.T. Potter);

IMG (Fla.) Academy (Mike Jones Jr. and Xavier Thomas)

- One year after signing QB/WR Will Taylor out of Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.), Clemson signed WR Antonio Williams out of Dutch Fork.

- With Williams’ addition, Clemson once again signed a pair of high school teammates over a two-year cycle. In 2020 and 2021, Clemson signed teammates out of St. John Bosco High School in California (D.J. Uiagalelei in 2020, Beaux Collins in 2021) and Damascus High School in Maryland (Bryan Bresee in 2020, Ryan Linthicum in 2021). Clemson signed teammates from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. three straight years from 2018-20 (Justyn Ross in 2018, Ray Thornton in 2019, E.J. Williams in 2020).

More detailed information on Clemson’s signees is included below:

Sherrod Covil Jr.

S, Chesapeake, Va.

Oscar Smith HS (Coach Chris Scott)

Starter on defense at Oscar Smith High School in Virginia who helped the team to consecutive 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021 … team had a 13-1 record in 2021, winning the state championship on Dec. 11 with a 42-17 victory over James Madison … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2022 … consensus top-200 national defensive back … rated as the No. 154 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 13th-best safety and fifth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 166 in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 11th-best safety and ninth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 194 overall by 247Sports, including ranking as the 14th-best safety and eighth-best player in Virginia … Rivals.com ranked him No. 203 overall, including 15th among safeties and fifth in Virginia … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 200 overall player, the 17th-best safety and the fifth-best prospect in Virginia … coached by Chris Scott at Oscar Smith High School … committed to Clemson on June 17, 2021 … expected to enroll in January 2022 … wore No. 2 in high school … born May 2, 2003.

Robert Gunn

PK, Seminole, Fla.

Pinellas Park HS (Coach Ken Crawford)

Placekicker who helped Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Fla. to a 9-2 record in 2021 … ranked as the seventh-best kicker in the nation by PrepStar … all-conference selection at both punter and placekicker in both 2020 and 2021 … played in USA vs. Japan All-Star game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in January 2020, recording field goals of 40 and 50 yards in that game … also played in Semper Fidelis All-Star Game in 2019 … had 52 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs in his final two years … went 46-for-48 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field goals … his team did not attempt many field goals, but he made season longs of 57 yards in 2021 and 46 yards in 2020 … made 3-of-4 field goals, went 18-for-18 on extra points and recorded 20 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs as a senior … in junior season limited by COVID-19 pandemic, made 4-of-5 field goals and 28-of-30 extra points to go with 32 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs … Kicking World Orlando kickoff competition winner with a 76-yard kickoff that registered a 4.5-second hangtime; also named the punting champion at that competition … also won the 2020 competition with an 83-yard kickoff … Kicking World Hot Prospect selection … coached by Ken Crawford at Pinellas Park High School … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 33 in high school … born Nov. 9, 2003.

Cade Klubnik

QB, Austin, Texas

Westlake HS (Coach Todd Dodge)

Ranked as the top quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated, PrepStar, and Rivals.com … ranked as second-best quarterback by 247Sports and third by ESPN.com … Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas and was named as one of three finalists for National Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021 … named MVP of the Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021 … guided Westlake High School in Austin, Texas to state championships in 2019 and 2020 … his 2021 team is currently 15-0 and will play in the state championship game Dec. 18 … plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on NBC in January … ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and as the fourth-best player in Texas … ranked as the No. 16 player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best quarterback and third-best player in Texas … five-star quarterback according to Rivals.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … rated No. 24 overall in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the sixth-best player in Texas … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 66 overall player and third-best quarterback … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect, the nation’s fourth-best quarterback and the ninth-best prospect in Texas … prior to the final game of his prep career, he played in 37 career games (including 36 Westlake wins), including a 26-0 mark as a starter his last two years … completed 467-of-666 (70.1 percent) career passes for 7,146 yards and 82 touchdowns vs. just six interceptions prior to the 2021 state championship, adding 189 carries for 1,259 rushing yards (6.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns … had 8,405 career yards of total offense on 855 plays (9.7 yards per play) … accounted for 113 touchdowns — 82 passing and 31 rushing … came off the bench as a sophomore when he completed 53-of-69 passes (76.8) for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception … as a junior, completed 239-of-354 passes (67.5) for 3,495 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions … also had 583 yards rushing in 98 attempts for a 5.9-yard average and 15 touchdowns … had standout games against Smithson Valley, when he completed 25-of-29 passes for 345 yards and four scores, and against San Marcos, when he rushed for four touchdowns … team had a 14-0 record and won the state title in 2020 against highly rated quarterback Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll … as a senior in 2021, enters the state title game having completed 175-of-244 (71.7) passes for 2,971 yards and 39 touchdowns against just two interceptions … also rushed 62 times for 405 yards and 12 scores … missed three games with an injury … threw six touchdowns passes in a game twice as a senior and had 300-yard passing games against Trinity (322), Mansfield Summit (375) and in the state semifinals against Katy (310) … hit 20-of-27 passes for 310 yards and five touchdowns in that semifinal vs. Katy … coached by Todd Dodge at Westlake High School, the same high school program that produced Super Bowl MVPs Drew Brees and Nick Foles … his brother, Reed, played wide receiver at Yale … committed to Clemson on March 2, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 6 in high school … born Oct. 10, 2003.

Jeadyn Lukus

CB, Mauldin, S.C.

Mauldin HS (Coach Sayre Nesmith)

Five-star player according to PrepStar … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … unanimous national top-60 player … ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also called him the sixth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 42 overall by Rivals.com, including ranking him as the fifth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ESPN.com ranked him No. 48 overall, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … ranked No. 58 overall by 247Sports, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 58 overall prospect, the 11th-best cornerback and South Carolina’s second-best prospect … had 97 tackles in his last three years, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic … had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected … had 74 career solo tackles … had 29 tackles (25 solo) in 2021 … had two picks and five passes deflected … had 10 tackles against Greenville High in 2021 … added 10 tackles, including nine first hits, vs. Greenville a year earlier … posted eight stops, an interception and two passes broken up vs. T.L. Hanna in 2021, one year after posting 11 tackles against T.L. Hanna in 2020 … had a 61-yard reception vs. Spartanburg as a sophomore … had best game on defense in 2019 against Gaffney, posting eight tackles … coached by Sayre Nesmith at Mauldin High School … committed to Clemson on July 28, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 5 in high school … born Feb. 11, 2004.

Blake Miller

OL, Strongsville, Ohio

Strongsville HS (Coach Louis Cirino)

Following in the lineage of Jackson Carman (now with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals) and Matt Bockhorst (2020 All-ACC selection) as another highly touted offensive lineman from Ohio to sign with Clemson … as the starting left tackle, did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts … three-year starter at Strongsville High School … first-team All-Ohio Division I, first-team All-Region and first-team All-District selection in 2020 and 2021 … four-time Greater Cleveland Conference All-Academic selection … four-year starter on the offensive line at left tackle, dating from his fourth game as a freshman through the end of his senior year … never missed a game … did not miss a play in 2021 … started both ways as a senior … also played nose tackle on defense as a freshman … national top-250 player … Rivals.com ranked him No. 138 overall, 13th-best among offensive tackles and fifth-best in Ohio … rated as the No. 203 player in the nation by PrepStar, which had him as the nation’s 22nd-best offensive tackle and seventh-best player in Ohio … ranked No. 250 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the eighth-best player in Ohio … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 111 prospect, the ninth-best offensive tackle and the No. 5 prospect in Ohio … MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2020 … coached at Strongsville High School by Louis Cirino … also ran track in 2020 … holds many records in the school’s weight room … as a youth, won OAC State Championship in wrestling … committed to Clemson on Oct. 28, 2020, becoming the first member of Clemson’s 2022 class to commit to the Tigers … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 76 in high school … born Feb. 25, 2004.

Toriano Pride Jr.

CB, St. Louis, Mo.

East St. Louis (Ill.) H.S. (Coach Darren Sunkett)

Plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January … national top-30 player according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 27 overall, fourth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in Missouri … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect, including listing him as the nation’s third-best cornerback and top prospect from Missouri … Rivals.com rated him as the nation’s No. 87 overall player, No. 13 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state … ranked No. 112 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and third-best player in the state … ranked No. 156 overall by ESPN, including listing him as the 16th-best cornerback and fourth-best player in the state … native of St. Louis, Mo. but finished his prep career at East St. Louis High School in Illinois … helped his East St. Louis team to an 11-3 record in 2021 … had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … had 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Belleville West … played on 2019 state title team at Lutheran North High School in Missouri … played in just six games in 2020 due to the reduced schedule and had 22 tackles for his team that reached the state quarterfinals … had 13 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns and added 227 yards rushing and three scores … had 43 tackles in 2018 at St. John Vianney as a freshman … committed to Clemson on June 18, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … coached by Carl Reed at Lutheran North in 2019 and 2020 before being coached by Darren Sunkett at East St. Louis in 2021 … wore No. 5 at Lutheran North and No. 6 at East St. Louis … born Dec. 18, 2003.

Adam Randall

WR, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach HS (Coach Mickey Wilson)

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … played in North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … national top-125 player … one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina … first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association … ranked as a five-star player and No. 79 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 6 player in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 81 overall prospect, the 11th-best wide receiver and the third-best prospect in South Carolina … ranked No. 105 in the nation by 247Sports, which rated him as the 16th-best wide receiver and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 114 overall by ESPN.com, including rating him as the 15th-best wide receiver and fifth-best player in South Carolina … rated No. 170 by Rivals.com, 23rd among receivers and fourth-best in South Carolina … committed to Clemson on Christmas Day 2020 … had a strong senior year with 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns … also had 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns … had best game on senior night with 10 catches for 255 yards and five touchdowns vs. North Myrtle Beach … had four games his senior year with at least 180 yards receiving … had nine catches for 206 yards and three scores vs. Oceanside in the season opener … had 181 yards on eight catches vs. Fort Dorchester and 211 on eight catches vs. Wilson … had an outstanding junior year, posting 46 receptions for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns … had his best game as a junior vs. Hartsville with 134 yards and a touchdown on six receptions … had seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore … helped Myrtle Beach High School to 12-1 record in 2021 … helped Myrtle Beach High to 2018 state title … ranked as No. 17 “Freak Athlete” in the country by 247Sports … ran a 10.94 in the 100 meters at a track meet in 2020 … coached by Mickey Wilson at Myrtle Beach High School … comes to Clemson from the same area in South Carolina that produced former Tiger and current Las Vegas Raider Hunter Renfrow … wore No. 8 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … born July 14, 2004.

Collin Sadler

OL, Inman, S.C.

Greenville HS (Coach Greg Porter)

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … MaxPreps second-team All-American … named to SI-All-American team … four-star player according to PrepStar, which ranked him as No. 132 player in the nation and listed him as the nation’s No. 12 offensive tackle and fourth-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 79 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the ninth-best offensive guard and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 111 in the nation by ESPN.com, which ranked him 16th among offensive linemen and fourth in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 210 overall prospect in the nation, the 17th-best among offensive tackles and the sixth-best prospect in South Carolina … helped Greenville High to 10-3 record and spot in the state semifinals, the furthest Greenville has reached in the state playoffs … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Josh Sapp … committed to Clemson on Nov. 2, 2020 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 50 in high school … born on Dec. 20, 2003.

Josh Sapp

TE, Greenville, S.C.

Greenville HS (Coach Greg Porter)

Second-generation Clemson football player, as his father, Patrick, was a quarterback and outside linebacker for the Tigers between 1992-95 … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region selection … helped Greenville High to a 10-3 record and the final four of state playoffs, Greenville High’s first appearance in the Upper State title game … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … had productive career at Greenville High, including a senior year when he had 50 receptions for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns … averaged 16.7 yards per catch … added six rushing touchdowns for a total of 16 touchdowns for the year … had 87 career receptions for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, a 15.3 per reception average … had 118 yards on seven catches against Mauldin and 105 yards and two scores on three catches vs. J.L. Mann as a senior … had eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against a powerful South Pointe team in the state playoff … had best game as a junior vs. Greenwood with 68 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions … had 15 catches for 213 yards in the six games the team played in 2020 … had 22 catches for 282 as a sophomore in 2019 … comes to Clemson as tight end after playing both tight end and running back in high school … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Collin Sadler … committed to Clemson on October 19, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … his father, Patrick, was a starting quarterback for the Tigers his first three years (1992-94) who led Clemson to a 40-7 win over No. 18 North Carolina in 1992 … Patrick moved to outside linebacker in 1995 and had 53 tackles, fifth on the Clemson team, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks while starting all 12 games defensively … Patrick, who currently works in administration for Clemson, was a second-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers who played 63 games in four years with San Diego and Arizona … wore No. 5 in high school … born May 9, 2004.

Jack Smith

P, Saraland, Ala.

Saraland HS (Coach Jeff Kelly)

Punter from Alabama who helped Saraland High School to an 8-2 record in 2021 … four-year starter at punter … ranked as the No. 5 punter in the nation by Kohl’s … punted 78 times over his last three season, placing 43 of them inside the 20 … averaged 39 yards per punt as a junior and 38 as a junior … had 18 of his 34 punts in 2021 downed inside the 20 … also had experience as a quarterback and had some impressive numbers as a reserve … completed 9-of-10 passes for 81 yards as a junior in 2020 … completed 8-of-11 passes for 105 yards as a senior … had 97 rushing yards on eight carries for a 12.1-yard average as a junior, then had 19 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … added five catches for 101 receiving yards last year … for his career, completed 17-of-21 passes for 186 yards and had 264 rushing yards and a touchdown in just 27 attempts … coached at Saraland by Jeff Kelly … plans to enroll in Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 99 in high school … born Dec. 5, 2003.

Antonio Williams

WR, Irmo, S.C.

Dutch Fork HS (Coach Tom Knotts)

Highly regarded wide receiver from Dutch Fork High School, where he was rated as a top-100 player nationally by ESPN.com … ESPN ranked him as the No. 83 overall player in the nation, the ninth-best receiver and the third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 130 by 247Sports, which listed him as the fourth-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 158 overall in the nation by PrepStar, which also ranked him as the 23rd-best receiver and fifth-best player in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 137 overall prospect, 19th-best among receivers and the fourth-best in South Carolina … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January 2022 … played on three state championship teams at Dutch Fork … lost only one game in his high school career … helped Dutch Fork reach the 2021 state championship game and finish with a 12-1 record … had 137 career catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns … also had 20 career rushes for 241 yards (12.0 avg.) and a touchdown … also an outstanding punt returner who averaged 26.2 yards on 29 career returns … had 85 catches for 1,625 yards (including 10 100-yard receiving games) and 15 scores as well as 16 carries for 195 rushing yards in 2021 … added 12 punt returns for 365 yards, an incredible 30.4-yard average … had at least one touchdown in every game and scored 20 total touchdowns … had an 87-yard punt return for a score against Chapin, finishing the game with 120 receiving yards and 192 punt return yards … had 183 yards and three touchdowns on six catches vs. Spartanburg … had 165 yards on three kickoff returns against Greenwood … had a game-ending interception against Fort Dorchester in a 5A playoff game … caught 12 passes for 155 yards in the state championship game against Gaffney in his final high school game … had 51 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns and 17 punt returns for a 23.2-yard average in 2020 … had 10 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns against River Bluff that year, also posting 126 receiving yards on seven catches against Spring Valley and six catches for 103 yards vs. South Pointe … had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown during that season … coached by Tom Knotts at Dutch Fork … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 9, 2021 … wore No. 8 at Dutch Fork … born July 14, 2004, the same day as Clemson signee wide receiver Adam Randall.

Wade Woodaz

LB, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Jesuit HS (Coach Matt Thompson)

Active linebacker who is one of the leaders of Tampa’s Jesuit High team that ranked 11th in the nation this year according to MaxPreps … captain of Jesuit squad that is 14-0 and will play for the state title … Jesuit was 37-2 over his last three years: 12-2 in 2019, 11-0 in 2020 and 14-0 in 2021 … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … finished career with 216 tackles, including 107 first hits and 109 assists … had 10 tackles for loss, five caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two blocked kicks and two fumble recoveries … in 2021, posted 82 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four caused fumbles, a blocked kick and two interceptions … had best game posting 18 tackles against St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the nation’s top teams … had 84 tackles in just 11 games as a junior in 2020 … had three double-figure tackle games, including a season-high 13 vs. Bishop Moore … had 11 tackles and three passes broken up against Clearwater … had 50 tackles as a sophomore in 2019, including a season-high 10 vs. Northeastern … committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2021 … coached by Matt Thompson at Jesuit High School … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … wore No. 4 in high school … born Feb. 4, 2004.

Pronunciation Guide:

Sherrod Covil: SURE-odd // COE-vull

Cade Klubnik: CLUB-nick

Jeadyn Lukus: JAY-den

Toriano Pride: Tore-ee-AH-no

Wade Woodaz: Wood-azz