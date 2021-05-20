Nine Tigers projected first-team All-ACC by Athlon

TigerNet Staff by

Athlon Sports released its 2021 preseason All-ACC team and there are plenty of Tigers there.

On the first-team offense, Clemson has three selections with Lyn-J Dixon, Justyn Ross and Jordan McFadden, while UNC's Sam Howell captains the group at QB.

On first-team defense, three of the four lineman spots go to the Tigers, with Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy and Tyler Davis, while James Skalski is in the linebacker corps and Andrew Booth and Nolan Turner man spots in the secondary.

DJ Uiagalelei is the second-team QB and he's joined in the group by Xavier Thomas and Baylon Spector, which would give Brent Venables' defense eight first or second-team All-ACC picks. BT Potter is also a second-team specialist pick.

Guard Matt Bockhorst rounds out Clemson's selections on the third team.